Packed with love

Dr. David Gasperson, pastor of Warsaw Baptist Church offers a prayer of dedication for the dozens of bookbags children and adults collected for distribution to youngsters in poverty-stricken areas of West Virginia. The project, by the Eastern Baptist Association, was adopted by the WBC youth and adults, who collected the bookbags, filling them with clothing, a Bible, a toothbrush, a handout retelling the Christmas story and other items. The WBC sewing group, deacon Claudia Hollingsworth and the childen also sewed stuffed animals to be included with the book bags. With many of the coal mines closing in the area and the population approximately half of what it once was 40 years ago, many towns have fallen into dire poverty. Because of that, the N.C. Baptist Men joined with the Coalfield Partnership to assist 37 of the 100 poorest counties in the state. The bookbags, 35 in all, will be delivered by the EBA. ‘Our prayer is that they go with God’s love,” Gasperson said.

