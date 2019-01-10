Pamela Howard,48, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Home Going services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Eddie Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Bearskin MBC Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.,Clinton.

