AUTRYVILLE — Mr. James “Jimmy” Robert Starling, 80, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be the Rev. Ricky Spell. Burial will follow at Sandy Horne Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Starling and Eunice Matthews Starling.

He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Shelvie Starling; daughter, Jeanelle Price; three grandchildren, Hailey Catherine Price, Cameron Everett and Chandler Nelson Price; and brothers, Murd F. Starling and wife, JoAnne and Donald S. Starling and wife, Pat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church, 2868 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, NC 28318.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.