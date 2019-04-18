‘A wave of the future’

Clinton City Schools’ superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson is joined by faculty and staff of Sampson Middle School, as well as several board members, for the grand opening of the district’s first STEM lab. - Andy Underwood, a student at Clinton High School, demonstrates Makey Makey in the new STEM lab at Sampson Middle School. - Sampson Middle School eighth-grade student Jayden Phillips is using Snap Circuit Pro in the new STEM lab. - Sampson Middle School teacher Ron Davis explains how to use circuits and Little Bites. - - Clinton City Schools board member Carol Worley uses a Buddha Board to show how science and art are connected. - - Sampson Middle School teacher Stephanie Carter demonstrates how to use Makerspace. - - Amanda Bass, Sampson Middle School teacher, and Gracin Bass, a sixth-grade student, demonstrate OBLEEK to determine the difference in solids and liquids. - -

As a young teen, Clinton City Schools’ superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson enjoyed playing on his Atari, but the system leader says he never imagined technology would come as far as it has in the last 20 years.

Johnson was just one of many at the Sampson Middle School STEM Lab grand opening Tuesday night celebrating the many opportunities now available to the school’s students.

The lab is the second of its kind in Sampson County, and the first for Clinton City Schools.

“I think about the things that we used to dream of,” Johnson said, “and how things have progressed to where we are now.”

It was his freshman year of college that Johnson said he received his first computer — a Gateway. Now, he recalled, kids like his own children have iPads in their hands as young as 18 months old.

“Our kids are exposed to things so much younger now,” the superintendent shared. “We are living in a different age, time and part of society.”

The STEM lab is used for students to apply classroom instruction to hands-on, real-world situations. Johnson said those experiences were preparing the students for the future.

“Right now, we are preparing them for jobs that don’t even exist,” Johnson explained. “I can’t begin to imagine what the future holds for my own children.”

Sampson Middle School students Zoe Phillips, Jayden Phillips, Yamile Santiago Morales and Gracin Bass beamed with excitement as they each showcased a different area of the lab.

With the Sphero program, Morales guided the crowd as she used coding to make the machine move on paper as it followed commands based on the colorful marker lines.

“This is truly exciting,” STEM coordinator Angela Whitehead said. “With this program, she is learning how to code by seeing what works and what doesn’t work.”

Whitehead, who says she is an advocate for the STEM programs, said the lab will be utilized by the students and staff of the entire Dark Horse family.

“The lab will be utilized during school, after school and during the summer to enrich our students and provide professional development to our staff,” Whitehead said.

Sampson Middle School principal Lisa Reynolds said the STEM lab was once a dream, but now a reality.

“I am glad to see the STEM lab open,” Reynolds expressed. “It’s definitely a wave of the future. You find STEM in everything you do and so much of what our kids are involved in focuses around STEM.”

Reynolds wasn’t the only person who felt the lab was something beyond what students normally see. Dr. Kelly Batts, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, called the lab “magical.”

“At the end of the day, what will make this a magical place is the expressions of the kids,” Batts said.

Showcased during Tuesday’s opening were Buddha Boards, Circuits & Little Bites, K’Nex, Makerspace, Makey Makey, OBLEEK, Sphero, Snap Circuit Pro and video gaming.

STEM lab opens at Sampson Middle

