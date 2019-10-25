When the disciples were scattered from Jerusalem by the severe persecution of the Jews, Philip went down to Samaria. The text tells us that he went down to Samaria “and preached Christ unto them” (Acts 8:5). After being quite successful in converting those of Samaria, an angel of the Lord sent him on an errand, that of teaching the treasurer of Ethiopia (Acts 8:26-39). In that text, we find that the Ethiopian was reading from the prophecies of Isaiah when Philip joined himself to him and then, after an invitation by the treasurer to teach him, he “opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus” (Acts 8:35). Though the words, “preached Jesus” are not found in the text, a casual reading of Peter’s sermon on Pentecost (Acts 2) shows that to be exactly what Peter did. His main message is concluded by the words, “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36). There is no doubt whatsoever that we are to teach and preach Jesus. However, just what does that mean? Over the years we have heard people say, “just preach Jesus and leave all the doctrine stuff alone”. Their motive is understandable and noble. Their idea is to just preach that which most of us can agree on and set aside all the teachings that we differ on, thus providing for some kind of unity of all believers. The problem with this, is that first of all, that is not the unity that Jesus prayed for (John 17:20-21) nor that which Paul commanded (I Cor.1:10). A second problem with that mindset is that preaching Jesus includes the teaching of His instructions or doctrine.

Philip did go down to Samaria and preached Christ to them. The scriptures then go on to say that “…the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did…But when they believed Philip preaching the things concerning the kingdom of God, and the name of Jesus Christ, they were baptized, both men and women” (Acts 8:6, 12). Preaching Jesus included instruction concerning the kingdom of God which is the Lord’s body or church (Matt. 16:18-19; Eph. 1:22-23), instruction concerning the name of Jesus Christ, which is His authority for this Christian age (Acts 3:22-24; Heb. 1:1-2) and instruction concerning what one must do to be saved, including baptism (Acts 2:38; Acts 8:36-38). Preaching Jesus Christ is much more than just telling of His virgin birth, His crucifixion and His resurrection from the dead. In fact, preaching Christ begins by preaching the creation, for His role in the very existence of man was evident there (John 1:1-3; Col. 1:16). At one point we find where Jesus preached Jesus. When the two men were in route to Emmaus following the crucifixion, Jesus joined Himself to them and according to the scriptures, “And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the Scriptures the things concerning himself” (Luke 24:27).

Salvation in, through and by the Anointed One was predicted and preached all through the prophets of the old Testament. When the beginning of time first ticked off, it was already the plan of God for salvation through Christ Jesus. Paul said that it was from the beginning of the world (Eph. 3:8-11). In the old Testament Jesus was predicted to be the Prophet like unto Moses (Deut. 18:15, 18; Acts 3:22-23) who was the King/Priest after the order of Melchizedek (Psalm 110:4; Heb. 5:6).

Isaiah was and is known as the messianic prophet, for so much of his writings were concerning the coming Messiah. Jesus is the fulfillment of every Messianic prophecy found in Isaiah. Jesus is the Son conceived by the virgin and whose name was Immanuel (Isa. 7:14). He is the great light seen in Galilee of the Gentiles in the land of Zebulun and Naphtali (Isa. 9:1-2). Jesus is the Child born, the Son whose name is Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace (Isa. 9:6). Jesus is the One seated upon the throne of David, whose government and peace will never end (Isa. 9:7). He is the descendant of Jesse—the father of David (Ruth 4:22)—who was given the Spirit of the Lord, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord (Isa. 11:1-2). Jesus is the tried stone, a precious cornerstone, a sure foundation which the Lord God laid in Zion for a foundation (Isa. 28:16). Jesus is the one whose way was prepared by the voice of one crying in the wilderness (Isa. 40:3). Jesus is the One who was despised and rejected by men (Isa. 53:3), the One who bore our griefs and sorrows (Isa. 53:4). And on and on the list can go, just from the book of Isaiah. Indeed, the prophets of old preached Jesus, the apostles and other inspired teachers of the first century preached Jesus and all who would find salvation in the world to come will have done their part in preaching and teaching Jesus. “There is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).

