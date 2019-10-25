Impact of positive and negative confessions

Do you believe confession of our hearts and lips – sooner or later – can cause us to become what we confess? This story stirred when I randomly pulled a book from a shelf in Tim’s Gift library, the library built by Wayne Hobbs and donated in memory of his daddy, Sam! Our library is a small room with lots of books, love, and sweet peace where one can settle in a comfy chair or carry a book home to read. We welcome people to come and check out books inside or take a book – leave a book in the Little Free Library outside in our prayer garden.

The small paperback I chose to read over the week end was titled, The Power of Your Words. Remarks and scripture on the cover were enticing, “Walking with God by Agreeing with God. There is nothing that equals the Power of Your Words. If you lack in anything, tend to be your own worst enemy, or fail to accomplish what you say you will do, then this book will show you how to: have strong faith, live in the positive, and possess what you confess. “If ye ask any thing in my name, I will do it” John 14:14

Reading the little book with a big message intrigued me while taking notes and chewing on the content. The power of thinking before speaking is dealt with in the book of James where we learn to be quick to listen and slow to speak. In Jeremiah 1:12 we are shown the integrity of the Word of God, “I watch over my Word to perform it.”

Our words determine our faith; they are our confession. If we continually confess negative things and lack in our lives, that confession can become reality. We should confess things which we believe. Speaking positive words, standing strong in faith, and confessions from the heart get God’s attention.

Psalm 84:11 reminds us, “No good thing will He withhold from them that walk upright. O Jehovah of Hosts, blessed is the man that trusts in Thee.”

Isaiah 54:17 says, “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment, thou shall condemn.

Psalm 118:6 “Jehovah is on my side, I will not fear…”

Isaiah 41:10 “Fear thou not, for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee…”

1 Chronicles 16:22 “Touch not mine anointed ones.”

God’s Word is filled with truth and guidance to give light in a dark world where repentance, confessions, a close relationship with and serving God with honor and integrity are not on the top twenty list of favorite things to do. How sad to watch nightly news and hear degrading, negative words rolling like dynamite from mouths of those who claim to love our Lord and country. What we have can be lost by negative confession; yet, we get God’s best by confession that we have it. Confession is the melody of faith.

We are what He says we are and hold fast to that confession with a fearless consciousness that God’s Word can never fail.

Reading in Job, there is a verse that shows the power of our words, proving that what we say is what we get. “Thou shall also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee.” Job 23:28

In Mark 11:23 Jesus said, “Whosoever shall say…and doubt not in his heart, but shall believe that these things which he saith shall come to pass, he shall have whatsoever he saith.”

These verses, among others, should surely serve as a challenge to us to be sure to speak words in harmony with God’s Word. People are always listening and watching our confessions and ways of living. Our testimonies should show our love and loyalty to God through words and deeds.

The devil hears our testimonies too so we should always be quick to listen and slow to speak. In Revelation 12:11 we read how to overcome the devil…by the Word of God in our testimonies. But, if we do not have the Word of God or our testimonies are not in harmony with God’s Word, the devil will take advantage and attack at every turn.

When we depart from God’s Word…we can be easily defeated. The power of John 14:23 seems right to end this story about the power of our words. “If a man loves Me, he will keep my word: and my Father will love him, and We will come unto him, and make Our abode with him.”

God is with you right now wherever you are reading this story of confessing and coming closer to Christ. Give God a place of honor in your life. Thank Him for His presence and ability. Thank Him that you are through being plagued by past failures and you are living now in the light of victory. Victory in Jesus brings joy and peace as we stand tall for what is right and good in God’s Word, listen intently, speak slowly after hearing and thinking of the impact of our words have on our lives and those we love and cherish, especially the One who hung the moon in space and knows His plans for us to prosper are in place.

In closing, hopefully this story, highlighting scripture and confessions of our hearts and lips, has helped you (as it has me) think about what we say before we say it and the impact that positive and negative confessions can have on our lives. Spending time with God, speaking scripture and words of honor, showing and saying how much we love and adore Him are wonderful ways to stay connected to the Vine. We are wise to fellowship with Him and tell Him just how much we appreciate His goodness, while glorifying Him with our words and ways.

Learning the language of love and heaven causes God’s Word to become a part of us. 1 John 4:4 gives hope in times when Christians are targeted, days of Revelation are happening before our eyes, the devil is footloose, fancy free, and reeling in God’s sheep to pastures of deception and dishonor for God, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

However, we need not worry for the Word tells us worrying is a sin and frowned on by Him. God gives hope and promises in 1 John 4:4 “Ye are of God my little children and have overcome them.”

With Jesus in our hearts, the Holy Spirit guiding our steps, and God in complete control, and we shall overcome.

Ponder on 1 John 2:14 as you reflect on confessions that can change the way you think, speak and live the rest of your life.

“I have written unto you young men because you are strong and the Word of God abideth in you and you have overcome the evil one.”

What a glorious day that will be when Jesus claims the victory!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

