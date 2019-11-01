The Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin, pastor of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church of Elizabethtown, is a finalist for the 18th Annual Lamplighter Award 2019. The presentation by The Light 103.9 FM Radio will occur at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. The Rev. Boykin, here pictured with first lady Minister Dr. Katrina Boykin, was nominated due to his leadership in the church providing outreach activities to citizens in Bladen and surrounding areas, including to hurricane victims. Each fourth Saturday, the church’s clothing closet and food pantry are open for the public at no cost and Boykin and his church further assist others in getting eye exams and eyewear at no cost.

