This is the first of a seven-part series concerning the letters Jesus told John to write while in exiled to Patmos. The source of this series will come from Revelation chapter two and three.

An important summation of Revelation chapter one must first be stated before we begin. In chapter one of Revelation, we learn that anyone who reads, hears, and keeps the things in Revelation, is blessed and will be blessed. We also learned in chapter one that John sees Jesus while he was in the Spirit on the Lord’s Day, which is Sunday. When John saw and heard Jesus, his voice sounded like a trumpet and Jesus was dressed in a garment down to His feet with a golden girdle. His hair was white as wool, as white as snow, and His eyes were as a flame of fire, with his feet like unto fine brass. Jesus was walking in the midst of seven candlesticks and in his right hand were seven stars.

Each candlestick represented the seven churches in Asia Minor. So Jesus was showing us that He walks in the midst of our churches. The seven stars in His right hand represented the seven angels of each church. An angel is symbolic of “messenger.” Some have said what was meant here was Pastors. It can be easily surmised that the seven letters were written to the seven Pastors of each church.

Jesus begins His letters with a letter to Ephesus. Ephesus was the “mother church” of six other churches, which were all located down the same Roman road.

Revelation 2:1 begins with Jesus telling John to write down what He is about to say and send it to the angel of the church in Ephesus. It seems reasonable to assume Jesus was telling John to write the letter and send it to the Pastor and the Pastor will relay what I say to the whole church.

Jesus first tells the church that He knows what they are doing in Revelation 2:2-3. And all of those things appear to be good. Then Jesus tells them something else which will be the focus of this article.

In Revelation 2:4 Jesus tells the church, “I have something against thee.” That is a clear sign that the church was doing something that would require the Lord’s chastening.

Jesus told the church that they had left their first love. Jesus was letting the church know it had left it’s love and devotion to Christ.

Please allow me to point out, that if we as churches and believers are not diligent and careful, this could easily happen to any of us. Our first love is Jesus Christ. Our first love and devotion is to Him and Him only. It is so easy as pastors and believers to get so caught up in “church stuff,” that before we realize it, we have left our first love. We have not lost Jesus, but we have left Him as our main priority.

We, as pastors, can get so caught up in running the church that we leave, not willingly or purposely, intimate relationship with Jesus. We can still be fulfilling our duties to the church and it’s members while at the same time forgetting about our intimate relationship with Jesus. Our love and devotion becomes pointed at the church instead of being pointed to Jesus.

Church members can do the same thing. Members can also get so caught up in doing church stuff, that they can let go of Jesus’ stuff. They become devoted to the Pastor, their church position, the choir, or some church organization while unbeknownst to them they have left their first love, which is Jesus Christ.

In Revelation 2:5, Jesus tells the church and its members what must be done in order to come back to their first love. He tells them to do three things. He says, first, remember from where you have fallen, second, repent and third, do your first works.

If you cannot remember where you have fallen from, God has a way of showing you. I am teaching Revelations every Tuesday night for Bible Study. After teaching on this very subject, the Lord lead me to look at some old files. I ran across my day planner for 2011. There were things I used to do everyday that only involved Jesus and me. To my surprise, I learned I had fallen away from doing most of those things. In other words, I had gotten so busy that I did not have time anymore for my first love. I knew then that I had to repent, which meant I had to walk away from some things and some people in order to set my priorities straight. I also knew the next thing I had to do was to do the things I used to do that were designed to keep my love and devotion to the man, Jesus Christ.

In Revelation 2:6 Jesus said something that serves as a humbling warning. He says, in essence, if we do not go back to our First Love, He would remove our candlestick out of its place. That means the church will be no more and perhaps neither will the people. We, as believers, are the light of the world and if we are not careful, our light could be dimmed, our put out completely, if we do not maintain Jesus Christ as our First Love. We need to be diligent that nothing or no one comes before Him.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist