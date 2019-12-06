Tim’s Gift presents Kindness Challenge

The National Wildlife Turkey Federation (NWTF) shared kindness with 20 turkeys. Tim’s Gift partners with the local supporters in the community and passes the turkeys out to individuals and families. - Pete Osborne gave Tim’s Gift this cross several years ago. He is doubling down his kindness by coming by and string all new lights to let the cross shine brightly. -

