Tribulation judgments: part two

This is part two of a three-part series concerning God’s judgments upon the earth after the Body of Christ is raptured. The judgments are to those left behind who failed to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Last week we focused on seal judgments. His week my focus is on the trumpet judgments found in Revelation chapters eight and nine. There are seven trumpet judgments sounded by angels of God.

When the first trumpet is sounded, hail and fire mingled with blood will fall upon the earth. This will result in one-third of all trees being burnt up and all of the grass on the earth will also be burned to never grow again.

When the second trumpet is sounded, a great mountain burning with fire will fall on the earth from heaven. The third part of all the seas will turn into blood, resulting in the killing of one-third of all fish and the destruction of one-third of all ships. The transport of oil, food and other supplies will be cut off. This will result in more famine and high inflation.

When the third trumpet is sounded, a great burning star will fall from heaven upon one-third of all the rivers and fountains of water. The name of the star is Wormwood and it will poison the fresh waters thus reducing the amount of freshwater upon the earth. Many will die of thirst.

When the fourth trumpet is sounded, a third part of the sun, moon and stars will be darkened. This will result in eight hours of less daylight upon the earth and every day will be completely day for two-thirds of each day. This will create much horror among people on the earth. After this happen an angel will fly through the skies shouting, “Woe, Woe, Woe.” This is to inform the inhabitants of the earth that worse things are about to happen.

When the fifth trumpet is sounded, a star will fall from heaven. This star is an angel of Satan or Satan himself. He will have a key that gives him the authority to uncover and unlock a bottomless pit. In the bible, the bottomless pit is often referred to as hell or the abyss. This is the dwelling place of evil spirits and demons. It was initially created by God of Satan and all his demons. There will be great smoke coming out of this pit which indicates fire below. The smoke will be so great that it will cover the sun and moon. There will be complete darkness upon the earth.

Locust will come out of the smoke from the bottomless pit. These are not the type of locust we are familiar with. They will be shaped like horses ready for battle with teeth like lions. They will have crowns of gold on their heads and they will have faces like men which is symbolic of having intelligence. They will have long hair like women which will give them a seductive and attractive nature. They will have on breastplates of iron which will make them indestructible. They will also have wings that sound like chariots. Their wings indicate they will be able to move swiftly and quickly. These creatures will have tails with stings in them like scorpions. They will be given the authority to sting all the people on the earth with very painful stings. The people of the earth will have no defense against these locusts and the pain of their stings will be so painful, people will want to die but cannot. God wants them to suffer for five months.

When the sixth trumpet is sounded one-third of all the inhabitants left on earth are killed by 200,000 horsemen on horses with faces as lions. They will kill by blowing fire, smoke and brimstone upon the people of the earth. With all of these terrible things going on, those who were not killed will still fail to repent and accept Christ.

The seventh and final trumpet is found to be sounded in the record of Revelation 11:15. This trumpet results in the establishment of the millennial kingdom of Christ. The seven vials or bowls, which represent God’s final judgment on the earth, are also contained in the sounding of the seventh trumpet.

Aren’t you glad you will not have to face any of this as a saved child of God?

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

