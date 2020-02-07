Do you believe God is nearer than you think? Do you Rise Up seeking ways to serve and worship Him or ignore facing the undeniable in life, sticking your head in the sand with a nervous grin? Difficult things we must face will not go away, even if we sweep them under the rug and pretend they aren’t there. So, with all the hatred and horrific events spreading across our planet, how can we have victory over the world? Rising up to be refueled with the Holy Spirit, asking in His name, trusting, obeying, repenting, forgiving, and facing realities of living for Jesus – that prepare us for eternity where God is – keeps us close to Christ and in tune with His calling on our lives? So, is God near to you or are you near to Him?

Reading John 16 shares how God cares for those who serve Him, of tough times ahead and how to find victory in Jesus when persecution can cause people to give up. He promised the Spirit of truth would come, leading us into all truth, speaking only what he hears, and telling us what is to come. The Spirit of truth brings glory to me (Jesus) because he will take what I say and tell it to you.

Jesus was near to His followers as He prepared to leave them, saying they would miss him but would see him again. Therefore, they could remain near to God because Jesus came, died for our sins, ascended to Heaven, and the Helper came to abide within…keeping us close to Him.

“I tell you the truth, you will cry and be sad, but the world will be happy. You will be sad, but your sadness will become joy. I will see you again and no one will take away your joy. In that day, you can ask me for anything. ..ask and you will receive, so that your joy will be the fullest possible”…refueled.

Psalm 37 shares the same truth. “Trust the Lord and do good. Live in the land and feed on truth. Enjoy serving the Lord, and he will give you what you want. Depend on the Lord; trust him, and he will take care of you. Then your goodness will shine like the sun.”

Do we need to be refueled so our goodness can shine like the sun? Last week, weariness drained my tank as January’s endless list of duties took a toll physically, mentally, and spiritually. Spending time in my prayer room provided quiet time with Him speaking and me listening. Three powerful worship services (Tuesday night revival at Clinton Family Worship Center with Pastors Lynn and Lenonard teaming up with FBC Choir to fill tanks with His Word. As the altar filled and the spirit swept sweetly through the sanctuary, we were drawn nearer to Thee.

Friday night, The Vine – with Pastor Matthew – hosted N.O.W. (Night of Worship) for GAIN, Chris and Rachel Embler’s Faithwalker ‘s Ministry. The message Chris delivered and testimonies of God’s anointed in need refueled tanks of people who serve the Lord and left overflowing with love and joy to share with their sheep. Driving home in the pouring rain after a long, lovely service…my tank registered Full to Overflowing.

Sunday morning at my home church, First Baptist, Pastor Ray, shared a message that added even more fuel to my tank, which the enemy never ceases to try to drain. Teaching us the beauty of The Beatitudes, we were challenged to insert the word ‘wonderful’ in each Beatitude. Wonderful are you that hunger now, for you shall be satisfied – wonderful are you when men hate you…on my account. There will be suffering and persecution; yet, the blessed wonderfulness comes when we are near to Thee and hear Him say…”Rejoice and be glad for your reward is great in heaven…” After a wonderful sermon and invitation to ‘Come closer to Christ’, our church family enjoyed a wonderful meal and shared wonderful news about our Family Ministry Center.

Driving home, I reflected on the three wonderful worship services, time in my prayer room, experiences helping people at Tim’s Gift, praying with the Sonshine Kids each afternoon, and the upcoming Rise Up – Refuel Christian Conference to be held in our community on Feb. 23 and praised God for wonderful opportunities to gather together, be refueled, and Rise Up with joy to share His love.

If your tank is empty and needs to be refueled, seek a place to worship the Lord, come to Rise Up, spend time with Him in a quiet place, listen, and He will speak to your heart and fill you up with His sweet spirit.

When running low don’t turn on the television, get lost in computer or video game space, call people to vent or spread gossip, be hateful or stoop to hate crimes, try to fix things by yourself, sweep things under the rug and ignore them with a nervous grin. Instead, Rise Up, stand still, whisper His name and listen. He is nearer than you think.

He is nearer than you think

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

