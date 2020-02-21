In Ezekiel chapter 34, God gave a prophecy to the Prophet Ezekiel concerning the irresponsible shepherds during the times of the Old Testament. This prophecy, while outlining the true responsibilities of shepherds, who are the same as Pastors today, also predicts the judgment of irresponsible Pastors.

The shepherds of Israel, as they are called in this chapter of Ezekiel, are a metaphor for Israel’s religious leaders. In the New Testament, Jesus referred to them as Pharisees and today they are synonymous with Pastors.

In Ezekiel chapter 34 God accused the shepherds of forsaking their primary priorities as shepherds of their flocks. God, in essence, said, instead of feeding the flock, they were using the flock to feed themselves. They were seeking to be served, rather than serving. As a result, the flock was aimless wandering and made an easy prey to Satan. When you compare this to today’s church, many congregations go through un-necessary hardships because of the irresponsibility of their Pastors. Some, and certainly not all, are using their congregations to feed themselves with additional income to satisfy their lust for luxury cars, beautiful homes and nice clothes.

The above is even more evident when Shepherds/Pastors with full-time jobs also receive full-time pay from their churches when they are only at the church once or twice a week. They can get away with this by brainwashing their flock with the false teaching that as Pastor, they are worthy and should receive double honor from their people. I Timothy 5;17 says, “Let the elders, (same as Pastors), who rule well, be counted worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in the word and doctrine.” Ruling well means, according to Ezekiel 34, strengthening the weak among the congregation, praying for, visiting and healing the sick, bounding back those who have been broken for whatever reason, seeking those who have left the church, and restoring the backslider. How can any Pastor do these things when they are unavailable to their members. Some even do not allow their members to have their phone numbers.

God said in Ezekiel 34, He would eventually cause these irresponsible Pastors to cease from being Pastors. He would stop them from using the flock to feed themselves and that He would deliver the flock from these types of leaders. Later in the chapter, God tells Ezekiel, He would bring forth Jesus as the One and Only Shepherd of His people, which He has done. That is why Jesus said in Matthew 11:28-39, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

The Bible says Judgment must first begin at the House of the Lord. Judgment is here in all different forms and fashions. Pay close attention to what happens to some of our Shepherds of today.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist