Some things are just more important

Jesus said during His sermon on the mount, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). The “all these things” He mentioned were the physical necessities of life, food, drink and clothing (Matt. 6:31-32). Jesus understood that we each need the basic necessities to live. The point that He was making is the one we wish to emphasize in this article. Some things are more important than others even when those others are important indeed. In short, Jesus was pointing out how being right in the sight of God was more important than even physical life itself. Of course, we all understand that when this old physical body reaches the end of our time on this earth, the spirit will part from the body and the body will return to the dust from when it came and the spirit will return to God who gave it (Ecclesiastes 12:7). No matter how we live this life, physical life will end. The Hebrew writer stated, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, and after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). Death is an appointment that we cannot cancel or skip, we will keep that appointment. However, as the statement by Solomon pointed out, the spirit of a man will return to God who has it. Luke records the words of Jesus concerning two individuals, one named Lazarus and one un-named, but referred to as a rich man. In the case of each of them, they died and were buried. In the case of each of them, they continued to be conscious in the spiritual realm (Luke 16:19-31). The apostle Paul pointed out the eternal nature of the spirit when he wrote, “While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal” (II Cor. 4:18). In that example of the rich man and Lazarus, we can see a determining factor for what state that eternal spirit will abide in; when we see that the difference in their two spiritual abodes was because of the difference in how they had lived while in this physical life. Shortly after his statement about the eternal nature of the spiritual realm, Paul told the Corinthian brethren, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Since the spiritual man continues after leaving the body, and the state of that existence is determined by what the individual does while in the body, before that separation we know as death, all things that have a bearing on the end state of the spirit are far more important than any things that relate only to this physical life. That, in essence, is the way of “seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness”.

But, in the space we have left, let us make an application with things that we all readily admit are things with some valid and scriptural reasons to be considered important, but must be held back from taking that “first” spot. Now we know that we are responsible for providing for our own needs concerning food, clothing and shelter. The Bible teaches that responsibility (II Thess. 3:10; I Thess. 4:11-12; I Tim. 5:8). However, Jesus said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul” (Mark 8:36). Never place the accumulation of material prosperity ahead of faithfulness to God. The latter is of much more importance. Notice also that our family is to be important to us. The statement above about taking care of those in one’s household (I Tim. 5:8) will attest to the importance of family. However, one can add to that statement the things said in the scriptures about loving our spouse, our children and our parents (Eph. 5:22-33; 6:1-3). Yet, Jesus warned, “He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me” (Matt. 10:37). Certainly, we have a responsibility to our family, but our greatest responsibility is to God. God’s word teaches us that we are to abide by the laws of the land in which we live. Paul wrote, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God” (Rom. 13:1). It is noteworthy that at the time Paul wrote that, they were living under a Roman king that was not a righteous or good man. However, in our land, some laws make it legal to murder innocent babies, divorce and remarry for just any cause, marry someone of the same set and practice homosexuality, all of which are condemned by the word of God. In such cases, remember the words of Peter and the rest of the apostles who responded to those with authority over them when commanded to do something contrary to God’s commands, “we ought to obey God rather than man” (Acts 5:29).

The list could go on and on, for there is nothing more important than obtaining an eternal home in heaven, which means we have escaped eternal damnation in hell and there is no way to assure that we have secured that eternal home in heaven short of seeking first the kingdom of God and his righteousness. This is the most important decision one can make.

By Robert C. Oliver

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

