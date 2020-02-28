A personal revival

I have often written about having a closer walk with God. With that in mind, allow me to share with you something I finally did.

I just completed a personal 30-day exercise designed to put myself in a position to better myself to be closer to God. I want to share this with you so you will know, sometimes it is the little things we do that brings us closer to God.

This 30-day exercise of mine was one that I have tried to do many times before but would always fail for various reasons. For 30 straight days I wanted to do the following: talk to God morning, noon and night; after every talk with God; meditate on his Word; give up or change my eating habits; exercise strenuously five days a week; sit down and talk once a week with a another Pastor and stop watching a favorite television program that may not be good for me.

I pray every day but every time I attempted to pray more for a specific period of time like 30 days, I would always end up missing a day or days. I was able to pray morning, noon and night this time because I wrote notes to myself to remind me of my prayer time. I had notes at my jobs, at home, in my car and even at the gym. These notes enabled me not to forget to pray. After about 20 days it became automatic and I was able to pray three times a day without having to think about it. In the past, praying at noon was the most difficult to keep up, but this time the notes kept me on schedule. And by the way, I experienced more and more that God is a God who answers prayers.

After talking with God morning, noon and night it was very easy to meditate on His Word after every prayer. The Holy Spirit was enabled by my prayers to lead me to certain passages of scriptures to meditate on and I was able to hear the Spirit teach me more.

Now, this may seem minute to some of you, but I knew all along I was not eating right. Your eating habits go a long way in determining your stamina, alertness and overall general health. For 30 days I was able to give up my two favorite foods; potato chips and fried chicken wings. I was eating that stuff so much that the clerks at Food Lion would caution me to stop eating that stuff so much. As a result of not eating my favorite foods, I noticed I was not sleeping as much during the day and I was sleeping better at night. This change in eating also helped me immensely to stay alert to pray and meditate on God’s word.

I manage the Roseboro Fitness Center which is located next to Food Lion. I am there Monday through Saturday during the evenings and nights. I was working out about two to three times a week. I made a commitment during this 30-day period, to workout five days a week since I was in the gym anyway. My daily prayers and change in eating habits helped me to complete this goal and I have seen a transformation of my body.

Being a Pastor is a lonely occupation, but I knew my growth and relationship with God would improve if I finally reached out to other Pastors. After reaching out to the first Pastor, just for fellowship, the Lord brought the rest of them to me. Just two days ago, the Lord set up a good meeting and fellowship with my college roommate, Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin. We had a great time together but I give God all of the glory for our fellowship. When you are doing things in line with what God wants you to do, He will do the rest.

Watching TV is one of my favorite past times. There are some racy programs on TV, that are not good for us to watch. One of my favorites was, “The Have and The Have Nots.” That show, like so many others, is full of scenes of sexual debauchery, hatred, violence and deception. I must admit, it was tough not to watch it the first time. But after the first time, it was easy not to look at it. Some things that we see and hear do nothing but satisfy and arouse our flesh. You are what you feed the most: Flesh or Spirit.

As a result of my own personal 30-day revival, I feel like a new person. I feel closer to God and closer to myself. I am writing this to encourage you to have your own personal revival. You do not have to do any of things that I did, but may I suggest you take the time to figure out what you should do for any specified period of time to draw you closer to God

Your own personal revival is only between you and God. Only God is to know what you are trying. If you fail then start over again.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

