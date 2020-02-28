Unprofitable in any age

During the ministry of Christ, as He was in Jerusalem, there “came to Jesus scribes and Pharisees, which were of Jerusalem, saying, Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? for they wash not their hands when they eat bread” (Matt. 15:1-2). The answer given, which we will discuss briefly and following, is one that will apply to every age. At this time, both Jesus and those scribes and Pharisees were under the old law of Moses. Following the crucifixion of Christ, the old law of Moses was no longer binding upon them, but the gospel of Christ was (Rom. 7:4; Col. 2:14; Heb. 9:15-17). Which law one lives under, makes a difference concerning which law one is supposed to obey. When the rich young ruler asked Jesus which commands of God he was to obey, the Lord directed Him to the law of Moses, because that was the law under which he presently lived (Matt. 19:17-18), the same as that which the scribes and Pharisees of Jerusalem lived when they accused Jesus of transgressing the tradition of the elders. We would like to direct our thoughts, not to the specific audience to which Jesus spoke, but to all time, for the answer that Jesus gave will indeed apply to every age of man, from Adam until the end of time.

Let us first give consideration to the end result of following in the footsteps of those scribes and Pharisees. Jesus said that what they did was “in vain” (Matt. 15:9). In other words, it was useless, it was not a way of serving God that was pleasing and acceptable in His sight. Much like that of Cain and Nadab and Abihu (Gen. 4:5; Lev. 10:1-2). This should be a great reminder to us that God’s thoughts and ways are not the same as ours (Isa. 55:8-9) and we should be more concerned with that which God has said than what we think or like when it comes to serving God.

Notice that the first thing we can see wrong with the route the scribes and Pharisees had taken was that it put the “traditions of the elders” above the word of God. What any in the past have done is no authority for what one is to do in the present. Many times we have pointed out that the book of acts is a book of conversions. It is a history of inspired men taking the gospel to the world, converting them from their former and often traditional religion to the one that God would have them to follow. Any who are not strictly following the true gospel of Christ today, but instead of doing what those before them have laid out as the way to go, should do just what Jesus was encouraging the scribes and Pharisees to do, lay aside the past and embrace the present. Many have rejected the truth of the gospel upon hearing it, because their parents or grandparents did not believe that doctrine. If such was the case, one should decide if they want to” transgress the commandment of God by your tradition” or not. To do so will make your service to God vain or profitless.

A second charge against those scribes and Pharisees was that they were hypocrites following in the footsteps of those Isaiah prophesied to (Isa. 29:13). Jesus said that they, “draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me” (Matt. 15:8). Example after example of this kind of obedience (or lack thereof) can be found in the Bible. Saul came back from the slaughter of the Amalekites, after having failed to do all of what God had commanded him saying, “I have performed the commandment of the Lord” (I Sam. 15:13), but he had only done the part of what God had commanded that pleased him. Multitudes today are guilty of much the same actions. They are religious, they are zealous and they are conscientious, but they are not doing what God said in the way God said. The “many” that Jesus spoke of (Matt. 7:22-23) were religious, but the Lord said, “I never knew you”. The Jews were zealous, but Paul’s desire was that they would be saved, showing they were lost (Rom. 10:1-3). And Paul himself had not violated his conscience when persecuting the church and committing men and women to prison and even to death (Acts 23:1; Acts 8:1-3). It is one thing to say one is faithfully serving the Lord, it is another thing altogether to do so.

Jesus added after His disciples had joined them, “they be blind leaders of the blind” (Matt. 15:14). Those scribes and Pharisees were the religious leaders who were supposed to be leading the Jews along the path of truth, the old paths (Jer. 6:16), but were instead leading them astray, they had blinded themselves from the truth. To follow them would likewise be to follow after vanity.

With whichever of the illustrations of going the wrong route one was to follow the end result would be the same. “Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up” (Matt. 15:13). It was so during the Mosaic age during which Jesus Himself lived and is still true in this Christian age in which we live. Thus, we need to lay aside all the doctrines and commandments of mere men and embrace the simple gospel of Christ and be simply, a Christian.

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

