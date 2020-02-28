Do you believe pleasing God is a way of life, an activity…not just a set of beliefs? Years ago, people asked: Does God exist? Today the question is: What difference does it make? So, does God make a big or little difference in how we actually live our lives? Are we operating on half-full tanks (hearts) keeping people stranded in sin with no direction or desire to follow where He leads and please Him? “For such a time as this”, have His children lost passion and purpose for Christ as the world pumps empty tanks full of hatred for what is right and good in God’s sight? Do we stand accused of turning our heads the other way when He nudges to ‘go and do’ , ‘pray and praise’, ‘surrender and seek Jesus’, ‘trust and obey’, ‘forgive, forge forward in faith, and fill our tanks with love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance’? Does Christ make a difference in our lives? Are we operating on empty when He desires to keep us filled to the brim and ‘on fire’ serving and loving Him?

If Christ doesn’t make any differences in our ethics and values at home, work, and other places we go; if He doesn’t affect our speech and attitudes toward people (neighbors we are told by God to love), if He makes no difference in the way we live and work, then what difference does He make? Why play a religious game that’s all talk and no action; why go around pretending to be filled with the spirit with empty tanks that keep us from doing and being all God has called us to do and be? God is ready and waiting to fill our tanks and format a plan for our lives to be fruitful and filled to the brim with blessings. There will be briar patches and burdens, but He promises to ‘never fail us’, to bind our wounds and heal our hearts, to stick by our side in fair or foul weather, to care for us as He does the sparrows in the trees, to keep us filled up until our work is done here and He calls us Home…where He is. Oh, the joy of living out loud in love when Christ makes a difference in how we work, play, and closely connect to Him night and day. So, does Christ make a difference in our lives? Do we kneel for the cross and stand for the flag? Do we stand for what the Bible says or allow worldly views to sway your beliefs? Do we sit back and shy away from saying anything that could affect our political or social status? Do we allow things of the world to change our Christian ways and witness, while draining our tanks and destroying our dreams and destination for eternity?

Are we running on empty – not getting where He wants and needs us – or cruising on full tanks for Christ with Him at the helm? The choice is ours! What is our answer to Him…making or not making a difference; trusting and obeying His way or seeking ways of the world where ‘what is wrong is made to seem right and what’s rights seems wrong’? Do we spin our wheels grumbling about the evils in our world or fill our tanks to ‘go and tell the good news’ without worry of what will happen while trusting Him to guide and give what we need on our journey?

‘Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country’ was typed by my slow fingers in Mrs. Hall’s typing class at Clement High School in 1969 until I mastered the necessary speed required to move on to greater tasks at hand. There were times, I questioned my speed and accuracy during training to type. Yet, I persevered and today God is using me to type good news stories, that hopefully, inspire anyone who does not know Jesus to invite them into their hearts and to challenge each reader to make pleasing God a way of life.

“Now, the year of the Lord – 2020, is the time for all good Christians to come to the aid of their country. Stand up for the cross. Praise the Lord with everything. Speak truth in love and show actions pleasing to our good, good Father. Believe and do what is right and good in God’s sight. Seek God’s help and stand strong with tanks (hearts) filled to the bring with love and service to Him… Christ the King.

We, at Tim’s Gift, are grateful for family, friends, and strangers willing to Rise Up and Refuel at our 9th annual Christian Conference . Our prayer is lives were changed and people came closer to Christ. Being refueled by the great singing, praising, preaching, testimonies, home missions, and good food can help us all make faithfully pleasing God a way of life. May you be blessed as you serve, share, and show the world you’re a Christian by the light that shines from within! Oh, how sweet to be filled up with His spirit and trust in Him.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist