What do you do when winter seems to last forever? Winter is a wonderful time to write long overdue love notes and do little things – in faith – that can warm frozen hearts! Are you thinking of someone who colors your world with love that you haven’t told lately just how much they mean to you? Do you desire to do little things to help local charities and churches like writing notes to people who had vision and calling to keep them going or volunteering to help with little things? One little thing I do at my church that gives me big joy is loading up bags of food people pile in big boxes in our hallway and transporting it once a month from First Baptist 408 to First Baptist 900 College Street. A few months before winter, one of the huge boxes became more than I could handle as I struggled down the steps from our chapel to my pick up truck praying for help. Across the street, Mr. Johnnie Chestnut was working in the yards and saw my dilemma. He put down his weed-eater and rushed across the street to help his sister in Christ. We carried the box together with me thanking him for being an answer to prayer. The little thing my brother in Christ did made a big difference in my duty to deliver food, as did the brothers and sisters down the street at FBC, who greeted me with a smile and helped unload the bounty of food donated to help feed people throughout our city and beyond. Everyone doing little things to help and sharing loving reminders of God’s love and our love for one another makes this one of my favorite things to do each month. “Stopping by the woods on a snowy evening”… seizing God moments, praying with people, sharing kind words, and leaving little love notes for people to find are much needed as we scurry like squirrels storing up for winter. When was the last time you left a love note in your child’s lunch box, on your teenager’s steering wheel, on your co-worker’s desk, on a patient’s bedside table, on your pastor’s door, or your spouse’s pillow? Taking time to do little things – in a spirit of love – leaves a trail of tender loving care that thaws frigid hearts and refuels love that could be running on empty. Try it and see how your own heart will be warmed with wonderful blessings beyond belief.

One of Jennifer’s duties at Tim’s Gift is managing the Jesus Dollar Ministry. What started as a little thing four years ago, when Wanda Ellis brought one Jesus dollar and explained how a church built a fellowship hall with people donating dollars, has become a big blessing for Tim’s Gift. We have added one medical equipment storage room and remodeled another one with Jesus dollar donations.

When a package arrives from Kristin in St. Louis, Jennifer’s eyes twinkle like lights on a Christmas tree. Attached to each J, K, G, or L (Jesus, King, God, and Lord) dollar is a picture of people all across the United States who have sent them to Kristin – who in turn sends them to us. The big blessing is when Kristin surprises us and brings them in person. Oh, the joy of sharing little things with love, especially visits.

One kind gentleman’s generosity makes his Jesus dollar giving even more special for Jennifer and Tim’s Gift by placing $100 bills throughout his neat stack of $1 bills. To him, it may be a little thing; however, to us and in God’s sight…he gives in faith without fanfare and makes a big difference for Tim’s Gift as we give God the glory and watch the wondrous things He does.

During the first winter James and I shared as husband and wife, he wrote love notes and did little things that made me feel like the happiest woman in the world. This is the sixth winter without him here to hold me close to his lean body on cold nights, have dinner waiting with a note on the door that says, ‘welcome home baby…I’m in love with my Lord and my wife…, and pray together every morning before heading out for the day and every night beside our bed. One night, I opened my eyes as we prayed and watched him on bended knees with bowed head and golden hair shining. A divine stirring prompted me to store our precious prayer time in my heart’s box of cherished memories. One month later, God called James Home. Sometimes, it seems that winter has set in with precious memories of Tim, James, and other loves ones who have gone before me keeping me from pressing forward to spring. Paul reminded Timothy and others to ‘come before winter’ when he desperately needed their precious presence and loving encouragement. We, too, need people who love the Lord and us for encouragement to press forward in faith! Often, we sigh with sadness over situations that turn our world upside down. When encountering trials and testing of our faith, it would be easy to become stuck in a winter season where sadness and sorrow could consume.

Reading a page from the journal my son, Cameron, gave me on Mother’s Day in 2017 seems divinely sent to end this story of love notes and little things that mean so much. The journal Cameron chose for me is filled with treasured writings. I pause to remember the red-letter day I received the little book from my son.

‘It was a warm day in May as I drove to Carr Memorial Church and prayed the message God put on my heart would be received in the spirit of love in which it would be shared. When J.W. Simmons talked about Mother’s Day and introduced me, my heart raced with thoughts of my children on the day all mothers anticipate. The sweet spirit inside the church I love to visit and feel so at home saturated on that special day. When I climbed the two steps to the podium and turned to face His sheep, Cameron was sitting in the back of the church smiling from ear to ear. A friend told him I was preaching there that Sunday and he surprised his mother with his presence…a small thing he did that made a big difference to me then and every time I think back on that precious moment in time. The sermon I shared was titled, Face your Fears with Faith! When the service was over, Cameron held my hand as I walked to my car with a spring in every step I took. He opened his truck door, handed me a book, hugged me tight, and wished me a Happy Mother’s Day. The divine message on the front cover of my new journal sent Spirit-filled goosebumps down my spine…’ Always Let Your Faith Be Bigger Than Your Fear’! Cameron wrote a personal message of love that I read and reread often. It encourages me and stirs me to keep stepping in faith without fear of getting stuck in winter. I know God spoke the sermon to my heart as He put the journal in place with the same message for Cameron to give and God to confirm His calling. Cameron’s divine gift keeps his mother lifted in love with my faith bigger than my fears. Tears of joy still wet my freckled face as our family sat down together for a meal together. The little book with the divine message continues to make a big difference in my life as I step in faith and face my fears without getting stuck in winter.”

Never underestimate the power of a love note or act of kindness God stirs your heart to share with one He puts on your heart. Sometimes, the people He put in place to share our lives with are hungry to hear or read our love notes, enjoy the little things we do that colors their world with more love than we can imagine, and make precious memories together that will make a big difference when either they or we are called Home and earthly time together will be no more.

This story series on sharing love will continue next week. Why not, reach out and share a love note or act of kindness with people that pop in your mind this week. When those pop-ups come, He is stirring our hearts to visit, call, or connect with them through word or deed. Winter can consume and cause us to cease doing the little things that change people’s lives and give God glory.

Don’t rush winter. Winter will be over when winter is done. Don’t skip over the difficult things in life – the winters- or you’ll grow old without sharing love notes and doing acts of kindness. We must face each cold, bitter day without allowing fears to be bigger than our faith.

