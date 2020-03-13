What if all you needed to get into heaven was a key. What if that key did not cost you anything. What if you could get that key to heaven without having to earn it. What f that key could be placed in your hand right now and it was impossible for you to lose it. Would you take that key if someone offered it to you?

Well, there is such a key. It is called the Key of Righteousness. The forces of evil are committed to making it so difficult for anyone to receive this key and these forces of evil often use to forces of good to deceive people into thinking they are not worthy of receiving such a key.

No one can enter heaven with being righteous. But righteousness is not something you earn or pay for. Righteousness is only given by God. This truth is first illustrated in the Bible as recorded in Genesis chapter 15. In that chapter, God appeared before Abraham in a vision and declared He was Abraham’s shield and exceeding great reward. Abraham wanted to know what would God give him since, at that time, Abraham did not have a child to would become his heir. God immediately promised Abraham a son and Genesis 15:6 says, “And he believed in the Lord; and He, {meaning God}, counted it to him for righteousness.” It was in that moment, that Abraham received his Key of Righteousness, which would give him permanent entrance into heaven.

Thousands of years have passed since that moment, but the way into heaven has never changed. You must have a key to righteousness and the only way to get it is from the Lord.

It can be argued that God gave mankind His Law to prove your entrance into heaven cannot be based on what you do. It can only be based on the grace of God. As man did the best he could to adhere to all of the demands of God’s law, he became painfully aware, he couldn’t attain righteousness by trying to “live something.” according to the Law. That is why God had the Apostle Paul write these words as part of a New Covenant with mankind in the Book Romans. Romans 8:3 says, “For what the law could not do in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.”

God loved mankind so much that He sent His only begotten Son Jesus Christ to fulfill all the demands of the Law, by allowing Jesus to die for the sins of the world. As a result, whosoever believes in Jesus and accepts Jesus Christ as their personal Savior receives the Key of Righteousness thus the gift of Eternal Life. There is however one requirement all must meet. YOU MUST BELIEVE. That is why the Bible says in Romans 10:10, “For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth, confession is made unto salvation.” It just that easy. Once you believe and truly give your heart to the Lord, He seals you with the Holy Spirit That comes with your key of righteousness.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist