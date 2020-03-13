Seen not long ago on a church sign was this, “Heaven has strict immigration laws, Hell has an open border”. Over the past forty years or so, there has been much discussion, argument and even hostilities concerning the southern border of the United States. Bills have been passed to take much-needed steps to stop illegal immigration into our country. In most cases, as soon as the smoke cleared, those new laws and plans were cast aside and all was back to the old status quo. This ongoing political and ideological confrontation is no doubt the catalyst for the above-mentioned church sign. It may indeed have an application that would at least parallel the physical border of our country, but let’s give thought to the literal application of that statement.

By open border, we are referencing a border in which there are no restrictions upon who and when one can cross from whatever is on one side to whatever is on the other side, Thus, the gist of the first part of the signed statement is that there are in fact restrictions on who can cross over into heaven. Let us administer a bit of Biblical research to this issue and see what we can find. The first thing we might take note of is that while we are alive in this present body, we cannot cross the border into heaven. Paul wrote, “Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God…” (I Cor. 15:50). Though this may elicit a “well, of course, you have to die first” response, it does indicate there are restrictions on who will be allowed to enter in. We might also add that there are both positive and negative restrictions concerning entering. By positive and negative, we are talking about characteristics or traits that will be required and characteristics or traits that will not be allowed through. Consider another passage that will illustrate this point. The apostle John wrote in the book of Revelation, “And there shall in no wise enter into it anything that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life” (Rev. 21:27). On the negative side, that which will defile, work abomination or lie will be prohibited, On the other hand, the positive side, it will be required that one’s name be written in the Lamb’s book of life.

So, heaven does not have an open border. We will come back to some of the restrictions shortly, but let us first insert a bit of a clarification or disclaimer lest heaven is accused of practicing some kind of discrimination or politically incorrect action. Heaven is open to all races, nationalities, genders, and ages, but not open to all individual people. Shortly after the statement, John wrote about those prohibited and the name required in the Lamb’s book of life, he wrote, “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will let him take the water of life freely” (Rev. 22:17). It is God who has set the restrictions to cross the border into heaven; and there is no respect of persons with God (Acts 10:34; Rom. 2:11).

In reality, all of the restrictions upon one crossing the border into heave are connected and could be summed up with just the phrase found in the statement of Jesus when He said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). Each of the restrictions are specific parts of the whole will of the Father. For instance, Jesus told Nicodemus that he would have to be born again to see the kingdom of God and explained that he would have to be born of the water and the Spirit or he would not be able to enter into the kingdom of God (John 3:3-5). This new birth is the process by which one has become a child of God. It occurs when one who has heard and believed the gospel, repents of their sins and confesses Christ as the Son of God and is then baptized into Christ for the remission of sins (Acts 2:37-38; Rom. 6:3-4; II Cor. 5:17). Other “restrictions” are the same process, just in different words. Jesus said, “Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 18:3). The whole of one’s conversion is summed up in the word, “converted”. This relocation from outside of Christ to “in Christ” is the same as having one’s name written in the Lamb’s book of like mentioned in Revelation 21:27 and Philippians 4:3). Restrictions, yes!. The restrictions are minimal though, considering the blessings received

Oh, lest we forget, if you still oppose any border restrictions, Hell indeed has open borders. Jesus said, that we should walk the strait and narrow that leads to life, but then refers to the broad and easy way that leads to destruction (Matt. 7:13-14). That broad and easy way is broad and easy because there are no restrictions. Go any way you like. Come one, come all, the doors have been thrown open for any. However, as an old preacher, I used to hear often said, “Remember, you can go to hell any way you want, but you can only go to heaven God’s way.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Robert-Oliver-1-1-3-.jpg

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist