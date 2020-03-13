Help in times of trouble

- Courtesy photo Entering the Trinity Baptist historic church, we were greeted with smiles and elbow bumps, praise music and free worship, sweet spirit and closeness to Christ and His children. - Courtesy photo The Trinity Baptist Church sits in New York City. -

Who do you trust and turn to in times of trouble? Where do you seek time with God and prayer in terrific or troubled times? Rising early (on a March morning when time springs forward), after tossing, turning, and thinking of this tumultuous season we are in, I settle in a cozy chair by the window in my son and his wife’s high rise apartment in the middle of Manhattan to write what stirs from within…what will happen in our world as things spiral out of control? Where are we safe? How do we witness during times like this?

As the city – home to millions of people from all walks of life- awakens with smells, sights, and sounds different from what we wake up to in our hometown. Worldwide woes can isolate people in fear or unite us in faith. We chose to sing…”Oh, the troubles I’ve seen or Through it all I’ve learned to trust in Him.”

Comfort comes, knowing God (a promise keeper) will never leave or forsake His children but will allow suffering. Job suffered an immense loss but stayed true to God who blessed Job beyond measure …in His perfect timing – not in Job’s timing. Job loved and grieved the family he lost, but stayed faithful to His heavenly Father who blessed Job with another wife and children to color his world with love…after loss. God can do the same for all His children…If we embrace Job like faith, stop blaming God and people for our plight, let go of painful pasts, step in faith to His plans for the rest of our lives, and let our little lights shine…lovingly.

How can I count the ways I love my blended family and look forward to times we are together? My never-ending thankful list (like yours) proves the power of closely connected families through terrific and troubling times. Jack Johnson’s song rings in my ears as shadows from the rising sun are cast on skyscrapers touching the blue sky…”It’s better when we’re together.”

Closing my computer for an early morning cup of coffee and conversation with my son quenches my thirst and hunger for time together. Loved ones can stay closely connected even when living far apart. Oh, the joy of sharing time with those we love and the One who loves all His children. In a world saturated with troubles and an epidemic spreading like wildfire, we must remain faithful, not fearful…and stay connected. Yet, many circles will be broken and connections lost as people pass away from coronavirus in countries all over the world.

Troubled times in our world, Jack Johnson’s ‘Better When We’re Together’ song, time with my son, and an early morning church service – Clint and I walked ten blocks to attend – stir this story. What stirs your early morning stories… your Sunday morning stories? Sensational start-up sights and sounds (meditating, reading the Word, praying, laughing, listening, hugging, encouraging one another, worship, coffee brewing, cars zooming, cows mooing, praising the Lord and loved ones, and sweet spirit flowing) can connect and keep us in one accord. When closely connected to Father and family, we are assured of staying charged up – a favorite in their sight… morning, noon, and night.

Clint promised attending Trinity Baptist Church would be awesome as we walked past amazing sights on the streets of New York City. Entering the historic church, we were greeted with smiles and elbow bumps, praise music and free worship, sweet spirit, and closeness to Christ and His children flowing.

Sharing words (I sang and scribbled in my journal) from songs the praise team surely chose, ‘for such a time as this’ still stir within as I write this story. Hopefully, each reader will feel the powerful praise message too. “In every season Your grace has been enough, and I’m trusting the best is yet to come. Your Presence is an open door; we want and need You, Lord, like never before.”

The preacher’s calm, caring delivery of a timely message was comforting inside my heart and the church where we felt like family, not strangers. Conviction to be faithful, not fearful and control anger pounded as he read verses from Proverbs. The powerful words of truth for all people were… like the shot heard around the world… needed and hopefully heeded.

The song Shiloh P.H. Church choir sang at Rise-Up rang in my ear during the offertory. “He has fire in His eyes and a sword in His hand and is riding a white horse across this land. And He’s calling out to you and me. Will you ride with Me?” The words in each verse say, “Yes, Lord, We’ll ride with You.” Oh, that people of all countries and creeds would put aside petty differences and prejudices and get prepared for eternity. God is getting our attention with this pandemic storm. We can get His if we make things right in our hearts and homes and say ‘yes, Lord, we will ride with you.’

Trying to read my notes from his sermon, I share in faith the message will resonate in your hearts as we humble ourselves to God and ask for help! Words of truth from a song Shiloh P.H. Church Choir sang at Rise-Up came to mind during the offering.

“Today, we gather at Trinity Baptist Church (153 years old) in New York City – where millions of people seek light in a hard, dark time. This church has been a spiritual guide through many troubled times – like Depression years, wars, twin tower tragedy, and now, worldwide coronavirus epidemic. We will not close our doors but open them to people to come, to pray and ponder in solace. How do we actively witness to our community in a season most close up? We can be salt and light to all people – be practical but not prejudiced. Life is to be lived by faith in happy and hard seasons.”

Completing the service with scheduled communion seemed risky. Clint whispered, “Mom, is it safe with pieces of bread others could have touched?”

Pondering in my own heart, I wanted to go forth but wondered also about the spreading of germs. Before I could answer my son, the pastor politely invited all who wanted to partake to come forth. He said, “Being cautious and careful in this hard time is important.” He held up a small, individually wrapped package and showed how to open the top portion for the bread representing Christ’s body and the bottom portion which held the wine (juice) as the blood He shed for our sins. Clint and I shared communion and a sacred experience with strangers who seemed like family as we shook the pastor’s hand, departed the beautiful old church, and talked while we walked home about the sermon, sharing communion, and seeking faith instead of fear in the pandemic we face.

Hopefully, sharing this personal story during a perilous time, even in our little corner of the world, will help each of us to heed the messages within and share them with family and friends:

Spend precious time with the Lord and loved ones. Embrace words of songs that can bring us closer to our Father and families for: it is “Better When We’re Together” and we should be prepared and sing, “Yes, Lord we will stand up and ride. We will ride with the armies of heaven.”

Refuse to hide in fear but stand strong in faith, do not close our doors but open them to people to come, pray, and worship, actively witness without prejudice, pray, and be salt and light to all people in this hard time when the enemy would like to have his way.

Our main focus in unity is knowing Jesus loves us and God promises never to fail or leave us. And we know who wins in the end. Amen.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

