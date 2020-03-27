Let’s be smart

- Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Study all scripture and study all that God has to say. -

Please allow me to be very blunt. One of the things I hate the most is an ignorant believer. Let me clarify that ignorance simple means, not knowing any better or the real truth.

Too many of us are quoting scripture, out of context, to justify our ignorant and stupid behavior. If I heard it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times. During this COVID-19 epidemic, too many believers are disregarding the expert advice of the medical profession and our political leaders because many of them say, “The Lord is taking care of me.”

Allow me to bring to your attention, Matthew 4:5-7. That passage says the following: “Then the devil taketh Him up into the Holy City, and set him on a pinnacle of the temple. And said unto Him, if thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down, for it is written, He shall give His angels charge concerning thee: and in their hands, they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou shall dash thy foot against a stone. Jesus said unto him. It is written again, Thou shall not tempt the Lord thy God.”

In this passage, Satan used Psalm 91:11-12 out of context the tempt Jesus to throw Himself down from the top of the Temple, with the expectation God’s angels would save Him. Jesus responded with Deuteronomy 6L16 that says man is forbidden to test God by questioning His power or protection. We too are not to test God by engaging in presumptuous behavior.

You can almost prove anything by the Bible but we must never depart one part of scripture from another part of scripture. We must always compare spiritual things with spiritual things. In the passage above, Satan omitted the phrase, “…in all things.” when he quoted Psalm 91. When a believer is in the will of God, in all things, God will protect him. God watches over those who are “in His ways.”

We are tempting God when we place ourselves in situations and circumstances that force Him to have to work miracles on our behalf. The person with high blood pressure who refuses to take their medicine is tempting God. Those who refuse to take an abundance of caution during this epidemic are testing God. Not to mention the fact they are not being smart.

It is important for us as believers to study all scripture and to study all that God has to say about all things. When we take God’s Word out of context, we turn false doctrine into false pretexts. As believers, we are to be smarter than that.

