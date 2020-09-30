Register of Deeds offers new notification service

A new service is being provided free of charge by the Sampson County Register of Deeds Office to citizens and real property owners in Sampson County.

The new service is called “Property Notification” and is a website that will send an e-mail to registered users when a name that they have registered appears on a document presented for recording.

The site allows citizens to register their names and be notified by e-mail whenever any document is filed in the office with that name. In addition, it allows people to keep an eye out for family members and receive notification if any documents are filed with their names.

The e-mail that is sent when there is a name match will contain the name matched, date of filing, and the book and page reference. A link will also be provided to the image of the document on the Sampson County Register of Deeds land record search site.

“We are pleased to offer this service free of charge to those impacted by documents filed in our office,” said Sampson Register of Deeds Graham F. Butler. “The Register of Deeds office is required to file all documents that meet statutory requirements for recording. While we have had very little fraudulent activity in Sampson County, I understand that fraudulent activity in land record fillings is on the rise in North Carolina and across the nation. We hope that this new service will act as a deterrent to fraudulent activity in Sampson County. If there is a fraudulent or otherwise inappropriate filling in our office, we hope that this timely notice to registered users will allow that fraud to be addressed quickly to mitigate any damages.”

There are links to the new Property Notification site on the Register of Deeds land record search site, at https://www.sampsonrod.org/. To find out more about the Sampson County Register of Deeds, go to sampsonrod.org or call 910-592-8026.