Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

• Oct. 13 — Ericka Janae Faison, 23, of 410-A Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with price tag switching and resist, delay and obstruct and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 30.

• Oct. 13 — Demarcus Deshon Butler, 21, of 1351 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic damage to property and domestic assault on female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 13 — Alexis D. Lancaster-Fennell, 20, of 4047 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 14 — Lawanda Michelle Ashley, 44, of 1734 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 15 — Stephanique Nahquan Johnson, 23, of 255 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 9.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.