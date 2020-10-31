Sampson sees record 200 new cases in single week

Active case count eclipses 700

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Sampson County saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date this past week, with 200.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which followed 62 new cases on Wednesday and 33 new ones Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 31.

There have been 2,882 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson to date, according to local health officials. Three deaths last week brought the total COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 31. That has not changed.

Of those total 2,882 positives, dating back to March, 2,125 were deemed to have recovered as of Friday, a number that rose by 13 from Thursday. Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, the number of active cases stood at 726 as of Friday — an increase of 36 from Thursday.

As of Friday, there had been 7,853 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, to include 4,963 total negative tests along with the 2,882 positives, according to local health officials. There were eight tests whose results were still pending as of Friday.

Statewide as of noon Friday, there were 271,830 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,809 newly reported cases) and 4,332 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 49 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 1,196 currently hospitalized (up 15 from Thursday) and 3,994,670 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina moved into Phase 3 earlier this month, and in previous weeks, state and public health officials continued to watch key COVID-19 trends to determine whether any further restrictions could be eased when the current Executive Order was set to expire on Oct. 23. Just two days before that executive order was set to expire, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks.

‘Whatever Your Reason’

Earlier this week, the NCDHHS launched a new advertisement as part of the statewide “Whatever Your Reason” campaign. The newest television commercial reminds everyone the decision to wear a mask is not about “who you know, or how well you know them.”

The commercial urges everyone to ask themselves one simple question when deciding when to wear a mask: “Will I be with anyone I don’t live with?” affirming, “If the answer is yes, get behind the mask.”

“As we head into cooler months, we do not want to see our case counts continue to rise,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The most effective thing we can all do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get behind the mask. Whenever North Carolinians are gathering with family or friends — or anyone they don’t live with — it’s critical that everyone do their part and wear a mask.”

This new advertisement will air statewide and complement current radio announcements, online and social media advertisements and out-of-home advertisements at bus stops, convenience stores and gas stations, state officials said.

The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign was informed by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and statewide online focus groups, which showed that North Carolinians have personal reasons for wearing a mask, including avoiding the spread of COVID-19 (77%), wanting to protect their community (72%) and families (71%) and feeling a sense of responsibility (72%), according to a NCDHHS press release.

In addition, NCDHHS has issued guidance for get-togethers to help organizers and attendees minimize the risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially with a season of holiday gatherings set to kick off. Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, it is critical all North Carolinians wear a mask whenever they are in close contact with anyone outside their immediate household, health officials said.

“As options for outdoor gatherings are limited as the weather changes, it is more important than ever North Carolinians use the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus: wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing your hands often,” the press release from the agency read.