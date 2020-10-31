Sampson sees record 200 new cases in single week

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Sampson County saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date this past week, with 200.
The Sampson County Health Department reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which followed 62 new cases on Wednesday and 33 new ones Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 31.
There have been 2,882 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson to date, according to local health officials. Three deaths last week brought the total COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 31. That has not changed.
Of those total 2,882 positives, dating back to March, 2,125 were deemed to have recovered as of Friday, a number that rose by 13 from Thursday. Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, the number of active cases stood at 726 as of Friday — an increase of 36 from Thursday.
As of Friday, there had been 7,853 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, to include 4,963 total negative tests along with the 2,882 positives, according to local health officials. There were eight tests whose results were still pending as of Friday.
Statewide as of noon Friday, there were 271,830 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,809 newly reported cases) and 4,332 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 49 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard.
There were 1,196 currently hospitalized (up 15 from Thursday) and 3,994,670 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the most recent figures showed.
North Carolina moved into Phase 3 earlier this month, and in previous weeks, state and public health officials continued to watch key COVID-19 trends to determine whether any further restrictions could be eased when the current Executive Order was set to expire on Oct. 23. Just two days before that executive order was set to expire, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks.
‘Whatever Your Reason’
Earlier this week, the NCDHHS launched a new advertisement as part of the statewide “Whatever Your Reason” campaign. The newest television commercial reminds everyone the decision to wear a mask is not about “who you know, or how well you know them.”
The commercial urges everyone to ask themselves one simple question when deciding when to wear a mask: “Will I be with anyone I don’t live with?” affirming, “If the answer is yes, get behind the mask.”
“As we head into cooler months, we do not want to see our case counts continue to rise,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The most effective thing we can all do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get behind the mask. Whenever North Carolinians are gathering with family or friends — or anyone they don’t live with — it’s critical that everyone do their part and wear a mask.”
This new advertisement will air statewide and complement current radio announcements, online and social media advertisements and out-of-home advertisements at bus stops, convenience stores and gas stations, state officials said.
The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign was informed by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and statewide online focus groups, which showed that North Carolinians have personal reasons for wearing a mask, including avoiding the spread of COVID-19 (77%), wanting to protect their community (72%) and families (71%) and feeling a sense of responsibility (72%), according to a NCDHHS press release.
In addition, NCDHHS has issued guidance for get-togethers to help organizers and attendees minimize the risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially with a season of holiday gatherings set to kick off. Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, it is critical all North Carolinians wear a mask whenever they are in close contact with anyone outside their immediate household, health officials said.
“As options for outdoor gatherings are limited as the weather changes, it is more important than ever North Carolinians use the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus: wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing your hands often,” the press release from the agency read.