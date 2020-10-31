Sampson sees record 200 new cases in single week

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Sampson County saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date this past week, with 200.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which followed 62 new cases on Wednesday and 33 new ones Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 31.

There have been 2,882 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson to date, according to local health officials. Three deaths last week brought the total COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 31. That has not changed.

Of those total 2,882 positives, dating back to March, 2,125 were deemed to have recovered as of Friday, a number that rose by 13 from Thursday. Accounting for Sampson’s 31 deaths, and factoring in the reported recoveries, the number of active cases stood at 726 as of Friday — an increase of 36 from Thursday.

As of Friday, there had been 7,853 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, to include 4,963 total negative tests along with the 2,882 positives, according to local health officials. There were eight tests whose results were still pending as of Friday.

Statewide as of noon Friday, there were 271,830 laboratory-confirmed cases (2,809 newly reported cases) and 4,332 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 49 from Thursday), according to the numbers released through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 1,196 currently hospitalized (up 15 from Thursday) and 3,994,670 COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Thursday, the most recent figures showed.

North Carolina moved into Phase 3 earlier this month, and in previous weeks, state and public health officials continued to watch key COVID-19 trends to determine whether any further restrictions could be eased when the current Executive Order was set to expire on Oct. 23. Just two days before that executive order was set to expire, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks.

‘Whatever Your Reason’

Earlier this week, the NCDHHS launched a new advertisement as part of the statewide “Whatever Your Reason” campaign. The newest television commercial reminds everyone the decision to wear a mask is not about “who you know, or how well you know them.”

The commercial urges everyone to ask themselves one simple question when deciding when to wear a mask: “Will I be with anyone I don’t live with?” affirming, “If the answer is yes, get behind the mask.”

“As we head into cooler months, we do not want to see our case counts continue to rise,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The most effective thing we can all do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get behind the mask. Whenever North Carolinians are gathering with family or friends — or anyone they don’t live with — it’s critical that everyone do their part and wear a mask.”

This new advertisement will air statewide and complement current radio announcements, online and social media advertisements and out-of-home advertisements at bus stops, convenience stores and gas stations, state officials said.

The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign was informed by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and statewide online focus groups, which showed that North Carolinians have personal reasons for wearing a mask, including avoiding the spread of COVID-19 (77%), wanting to protect their community (72%) and families (71%) and feeling a sense of responsibility (72%), according to a NCDHHS press release.

In addition, NCDHHS has issued guidance for get-togethers to help organizers and attendees minimize the risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially with a season of holiday gatherings set to kick off. Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, it is critical all North Carolinians wear a mask whenever they are in close contact with anyone outside their immediate household, health officials said.

“As options for outdoor gatherings are limited as the weather changes, it is more important than ever North Carolinians use the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus: wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing your hands often,” the press release from the agency read.