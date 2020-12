Clinton Police Department hosted Santa Claus at the Dogwood Circle Substation earlier this week, as children got to visit the jolly old elf and share their wishlists. Santa’s mailbox was also emptied and removed so the letters could find their way back to the North Pole with him. For the department, the outreach also extended to the older population as officers and staff members shared a little Christmas cheer by delivering blankets to the Magnolia Nursing Home in Clinton.