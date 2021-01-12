Esteen Gray Pope Jackson

ROSEBORO — Esteen Gray Pope Jackson, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Golden Years Nursing Home in Falcon.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14 at Mt. Elam Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Glunt officiating.

Services will be live streamed from Mt. Elam Baptist Church Facebook page and also transmitted via radio for those who wish to attend and remain in their automobiles. Interment will follow in the Jackson Family Cemetery at 1942 Penny Tew Mill Road, Roseboro.

The public viewing will be one hour prior to service. The family will not be present for the viewing.

Esteen, born in Sampson County in 1931, was the daughter of the late David Pope and Leatha Mattalene Royal Pope. She was a daycare operator and a member of Mt. Elam Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Welbert Jackson, son, Larry E. Jackson, son-in-law, Larry Bell and brother, David Pope.

Survivors include; daughter, Carrie Jackson Bell; son, Ronnie Hedgepeth; grandchildren, Carol Raines, Jennifer Bell Herrman, William Bell, Elizabeth Bell Allemore, Ava Jackson Boyette, Amy Hedgepeth Hairr, Matthew Hedgepeth, Martin Jackson; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, Royce Pope; Memorials may be made to Mt. Elam Baptist Church, 2211 Mt. Elam Church Road, Roseboro, NC 28382.

