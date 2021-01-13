Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 7 — Hubert Irvin Hepler, 32, of 1850 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 7 — Jeffery Thomas Long, 38, of 3540 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 7 — Jason Allen Wright, 38, of 407 Johnson St., Roseboro, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 7 — Dustin Shane Myers, 28, of 226 Mouses Mill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with impeding traffic. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 17.

• Jan. 8 — Kayla Brooke King, 24, of 113 Shane Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and trespassing. No bond set; court date is Jan. 26.

• Jan. 8 — Nathan Daniel Jackson, 30, of 455 Dawson Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 26.

• Jan. 8 — Ricky Dexter Herring, 29, of 208 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with first degree burglary and injury to real property. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 8 — Brandon Jahid Lewis, 30, of 148 Bent Tree Lane, Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism to property. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Jan. 8 — Andrew Alan Hodnik, 28, of 654 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, no insurance and fictitious tag. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 8 — Tara Nicole Wilson, 23, of 917 Vann Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting public officer. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 8 — Kevin Earl Ezzell, 24, of 404 E. Powell St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 8 — Derrick Lamont Smith, 42, of 110 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is March 8.

• Jan. 8 — Shane Ryan McLamb, 39, of 1770 Stedman Cedar Creek Road, Stedman, was charged with possession of stolen property. No bond listed; court date is March 9.

• Jan. 8 — Lucretia Dianne Everett, 57, of 342 Fork Lake Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 9 — Leslie Denise Norris, 39, of 242 Dixie Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set or court date listed.

• Jan. 9 — William Richard Johnson, 45, of 170 Michael Lucas Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault and threatening phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 9.

• Jan. 9 — Ricky Lee Jones, 56, of 60 Wedgewood Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 10 — Latia Markell Johnson, 39, of 800 Chatham Lane, Raleigh, was charged with financial card theft, simple assault, financial card fraud and identity theft. No bond or court date set.

• Jan. 10 — Tommy William Smith, 28, of 1001 Lloyd St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, no liability insurance, fictitious title/registration card, expired registration card, failure to register vehicle and borrowed license plate. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 10 — Emily Marie Peterson, 25, of 127 Crooked Pine Lane, Garland, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 10 — Jesus J. Fonseca-Ramires, 56, of 4477 Mavropoulos Drive, Stedman, was charged with possession of stolen property. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 11 — Faye Wilson, 60, of 913 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 28.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.