Second mass vaccination set

The first mass vaccination in Sampson County earlier this month saw nearly 600 people 75 and older get the first vaccine dose. Courtesy photo A worker looks over a syringe needle during the first mass vaccination event in Sampson earlier this month. A second vaccination event, for 65 and older, is set for Saturday. Courtesy photo COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Another drive‐through mass vaccination clinic has been scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 23, in the heart of Sampson County. Following the state’s newly expanded vaccination prioritization, vaccines are being offered solely for those aged 65 and older, the county announced on Wednesday.

The mass vaccination will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis as available vaccine supply allows. The vaccinations are available to those who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Eligible individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to bring an ID or some verification of date of birth.

“As with the county’s first drive‐thru event, a large turnout is expected, causing a high volume of traffic in and around the Expo Center that day. Motorists should be alert,” a county statement read.

Event attendees are reminded that:

• The Expo Center parking lot will open at 7:30 am. Unauthorized vehicles that enter the parking lot the evening before or prior to the lot’s official opening, will be required to move.

• Law enforcement will monitor and direct traffic flow so everyone is asked to follow the directions of law enforcement and event staff at all times.

• Roadways or residential and business driveways should not be blocked.

• If possible, attendees should consider carpooling with members of household/family members who live with them. To avoid risk of COVID exposure, carpooling with those who do not live in your household should be avoided, officials said.

“The Sampson County Health Department’s goal is to make vaccinations available to as many members of the public as possible as quickly as our supplies are received to slow the spread of COVID‐19 and return some normalcy to our communities,” a county statement on Wednesday read. “Please understand, however, that we must follow the guidelines set forth by the State and work within the constraints of our limited supply.”

For more information on this and future events, appointment opportunities, and on the COVID vaccine, check the Sampson County website, at www.sampsonnc.com, or the Sampson County Government or Sampson County Health Department’s Facebook pages.

In Sampson, there were 15,568 COVID-19 tests performed as of Wednesday (up 330 from Tuesday). From that total, 9,667 have been negative (up 267) to go along with 5,901 positives (up 63 from Tuesday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 75 as of Wednesday, which is an increase of two deaths from Tuesday numbers.

A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Sampson County on Tuesday expanded the age group who can receive the COVID-19 vaccination, leading to a bevy of busy signals and unanswered calls as the Sampson County Health Department was being inundated with an “overwhelming” mass of inquiries.

The department began accepting vaccination appointments Tuesday for those 65-plus years of age via the Sampson County COVID Helpline, at 910-490-1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As could be expected, the incoming calls have been overwhelming, so callers may experience busy signals or unanswered rings as staff are otherwise handling calls,” a statement released by Sampson County Government read. “Callers are asked to be patient. Please leave a message if prompted to do so, and someone will return the call as soon as possible. If the line is busy or is not answered, try again later. Staff are working diligently to answer all calls, listen to messages and return calls for appointments.”

County officials also reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19. It is encouraged to all to continue to keep practicing the Ws: Wear a Mask, Wait Six Feet Apart, and Wash Your Hands until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.

Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131.

Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. All of the hospital’s appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older. Sampson’s announcement expanding its vaccination age group was made the next day.

A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 690,912, amounting to 6,415 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,200 deaths due to COVID-19, up 61 from Tuesday, according to the NCDHHS.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,740 people are hospitalized, down 141 from Tuesday. There have been nearly 8.2 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Earlier this month, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued her first ever Secretarial Directive with immediate actions for North Carolinians to take to save lives and slow the spread of the virus. It calls on North Carolinians to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with them.

A Modified Stay-At-Home is in effect calling on people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m. A statewide mask requirement is also still in effect.

Additionally, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.