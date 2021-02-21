Highway to close for pipe replacement

NEWTON GROVE — A section of a Sampson County highway is scheduled to close to traffic next week while the N.C. Department of Transportation replaces a failing pipe.

Between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, N.C. 50 near William R. King Road will be closed to through traffic. During the closure, NCDOT will remove and replace a failing pipe underneath the roadway. Crews will replace the pipe with a larger one to avoid future maintenance concerns.

Those needing to get around the work will have to use U.S. 701, Interstate 40 and William R. King Road.

NCDOT officials said that drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution when traveling near the construction. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.