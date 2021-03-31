Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 22 — Marvin Lee Becton, 49, of 3835 Waycross Road, Magnolia, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 10.

• March 22 — Ashley Nicole Hicks, 31, of 11 Country Manor Lane, Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is April 28.

• March 23 — Djuan Romario Bell, 49, of 508 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 16.

• March 23 — Joshua Adam Marion, 25, of Warsaw, was charged with sexual exploitation of minor. Bond set at $100,000; court date is March 29.

• March 23 — Michelle Melvin, 28, of 1631 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $40,000; court date is April 16.

• March 24 — Joshua Adam Marion, 25, of Warsaw, was charged with failing to report new address as a sex offender. No bond set; court date is April 16.

• March 25 — Shakim Oates, 18, of 705 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 16.

• March 25 — Shony Marie Smith, 20, of 245 Jerry Lane, Salemburg, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is June 10.

• March 25 — Jeremiah McNeal Bradsher, 40, of 3080 Mosley Ave., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is April 19.

• March 25 — Desiree Chantel Robinson, 23, of 3228 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with communicating threats and failing to return rental property. No bond set; court date is April 19.

• March 25 — Kacey Jane Tanner, 20, of 686 Dewitt Williams Road, Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is May 20.

• March 25 — Misty Nicole Mishoe, 42, of 1685 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 16.

• March 25 — Demarkus Davis Kerr, 24, of 139 Pine Oak Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with attempting to obtain property false pretense and possession of counterfeit instrument/currency. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 9.

• March 25 — Michael Anthony Sparkman Jr., 28, of 21 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 16.

• March 25 — Kendra Cherie Register, 32, of 105 Ten Acre Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, fictitious/altered registration card/tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,000; court date is April 16.

• March 25 — Byron Scott Brewer, 26, of 52 Jacob West Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $6,000; court date is April 16.

• March 26 — Gregory Joel Smith, 31, of 7491 High House Road, Salemburg, was charged with sex offender residence violation, failing to report a new address and failure to appear on a release order. Bond set at $27,000; court date is April 16.

• March 26 — Jessie Kahem Henry, 30, of 469 Ezzell Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $265,000; court date is April 16.

• March 26 — Jaevion Liteak Vann, 20, of 220 Parkersburg Ave., Garland, was charged with larceny and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 17.

• March 26 — Rumulo Medrano, 32, of 146 Hunt Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon. No bond set; court date is April 16.

• March 26 — Michael Stanley Draughan, 65, of 2023 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 13.

• March 26 — Brandon Lee Strange, 19, of 731 Autry Road, Clarkton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. No bond or court date listed.

• March 26 — Zachary Tanner Thornton, 27, of 3461 Roseboro Hwy., Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• March 27 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 53, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 12.

• March 27 — Edward Allen Best, 36, of 800 Kennedy St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $6,000; court date is April 20.

• March 27 — Tommy John Greene, 38, of 935 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a government official, damage to property, resisting public officer, failure to comply with monies and failure to appear on a release order. Bond set at $11,940; court date is May 4.

• March 27 — Santos Carsahana, 60, of 3488 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 14.

• March 27 — Ronnell Antwan Jones, 44, of 800 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 13.

• March 28 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 56, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with second degree trespassing and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 3.

• March 28 — Jonathan Seth Raynor, 34, of 701 Betty St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is May 11.

• March 29 — Efren Teron Boykin, 39, of 220 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of methamphetamine and rear lamp violations. Bond set at $750; court date is May 3.

• March 29 — Thomas Calvin Pope, 34, of 1357 Savannah Hill Road, Dunn, was charged with felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 16.

• March 29 — Johnny Lee Richardson, 59, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 3.

• March 29 — Carl Junior Williams, 50, of 120 Ellen Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is April 22.

