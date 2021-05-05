Westbrook garners ‘The Old North State Award’

Matoaka Westbrook, resident of the Woodland Church Community, was pleasantly surprised recently when friends came bringing tributes from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Westbrook celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 14, 2020, with a community drive-by parade. Since then, COVID-19 restrictions have kept her close to home.

Vaccinated friends delivered “The Old North State Award” to Westbrook near dusk on Monday. The Old North State Award is presented by the governor to recognize “dedication and service beyond expectation and excellence to the great state of North Carolina.”

Dressed elegantly as usual, Mrs. Westbrook was genuinely surprised.

“I can’t believe this!” she said again and again. “I don’t deserve anything,” she exclaimed.

Westbrook also received a State of North Carolina Centennial Birthday Proclamation signed by the governor.

She grew up near Folkstone, N.C. and moved to Duplin County after graduating high school. She has been a faithful friend to her county, church, and community. She and her late husband, Joe, operated Westbrook Country Store for many years. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Duplin General Hospital for 19 years. As a beautician she served as a counselor to many.

Matoaka Westbrook cares deeply for her family and continues to inspire all that witness her example and listen to her words of love, wisdom and encouragement.