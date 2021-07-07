Graves Memorial to host second concert

CLINTON — Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church invites one and all to the second concert of its Annual Summer Concert Series.

At 4 p.m., Sunday, July 11, Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church is excited to host Simon Spalding.

Spalding is originally from San Francisco and has lived in eastern North Carolina for over 30 years and presently lives in New Bern. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Festival Interceltique, and on the Dinah Shore Show; has played with the Baltimore, Honolulu, London-Ontario and San Francisco Symphonies; and performed countless performances along the way here and abroad.

He also served as the Living History Programs Manager at Tryon Palace, and also works as a church music director and teaches music privately in New Bern. In his own words, he “combines songs, tunes, and storytelling to weave an intricate tapestry of exploration, adventure, and far-off lands and seas. The songs include singalong sea chanteys, Ragtime, ballads by Rudyard Kipling and Stephen Foster; and tunes from far-flung corners of the globe. The instruments include the familiar (violin, banjo, ukulele), and the exotic (Chinese erhu, Swedish nyckelharpa).”

With his story-telling skills, mastery of many instruments, and laid-back style, this concert will be a hit for young and old.

The concert is free although a free-will offering will be taken. FMI contact GMPC Music Directors Sean and Lara Capparuccia at 910-548-0505 or the Church Office at 910-592-2677 if you have any questions.