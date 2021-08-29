The Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund, led by Rubestene Fisher Potter, Millus Turman, and assisted by many partners and volunteers, compiled and delivered gift bags with needed supplies to local schools.

Roshika Boone, third grade math teacher, Lawanna Parker, NC Pre-K Teacher, and the Deborah Rich, an Exceptional Children’s teacher’s assistant each received gift bags from the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund.

School opened with a surprise gift bag for all teachers and staff at Roseboro Elementary School. The gift bags were donated by the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund (GFTSF), made possible through special donations of masks and personal protection supplies.

This non-profit, through a partnership with Kramden Institute, has provided hundreds of computers to students in Sampson County who did not have computers in the home.

“Teachers are tasked with helping students recuperate from a tremendous loss of cognitive skills due to lack of access to technology and in-school instruction,” GFTSF President Rubestene Fisher Potter. “The students have fallen behind through no fault of their own and we must join forces to help them be successful.”

“I feel a moral and spiritual obligation to give support to teachers and students in Sampson County who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic,” added Millus Turman, CEO of the GFTSF.

Since 2010, the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund has awarded scholarships to deserving students and provided resources to students in Sampson County. Since 2016, the GFTSF has held legacy Dinners to honor octoganarians whose legacies reflect their humble beginnings and who graduated from Roseboro Colored High/Charles E. Perry School, a Rosenwald school located in Roseboro, North Carolina.

Things have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the GFTSF has awarded scholarships to deserving senior students in 2021. The GFTSF Legacy Dinner was not held in 2020 nor 2021. The classes of 1958 and 1959 Roseboro Colored High/Charles E. Perry School are tentatively scheduled to be honored in July 2022 at the annual legacy dinner.

Keeping the students safe and providing them with resources to help them recuperate from the academic losses and mental challenges they have witnessed during the pandemic are top priority, GFTSF representatives said. The need for resources in the schools is dire.

During the 2020-2021 school year the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund partnered with Colgate-Palmolive and the Triangle Park Chapter of The Links, Incorporated to bring the virtual Bright Smiles, Bright Future program to all Clinton City elementary schools (Kerr, Sunset and Butler Avenue) and Union Intermediate School for a total of 1,472 children. Three summer school programs (Roseboro Elementary, Salemburg Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle) were held which involved a total of 650 children. A total of 2,122 children received a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental hygiene training to enhance their knowledge of brushing and flossing to have bright smiles and bright futures.

The goal is 100% participation for all elementary students in Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund made several deliveries of supplies including, Lysol spray, Clorox wipes and masks to help protect the children from this horrific virus. The same is set to happen for the 2021-2022 school year.

In an effort to help mask the unmasked children — Sampson County Schools Board of Education voted to require masks in schools — the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund will provide extra masks for students who want masks but do not have one. They are accepting donations to be used to buy children’s masks and other school supplies to help them reach academic success while staying safe.

Special donors included Darren Howard, Stella Owens Watson, Patricia Boykin Adunya, Donna Newman Day, Margaret Borders, Vivian Page, Robert Potter, Janette Warsaw, Ruth Reid-Coleman and Larry Bailey.