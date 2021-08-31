‘Farm Buddies’ project gives back

CLINTON — Cape Fear Farm Credit and Prestage Farms are excited to partner together for the Farm Buddies project that takes the extra effort to put food on tables. The project, running during the month of September of this year, combines the efforts of the farmers and team members connected with the two companies to give back to the communities where they work and live.

More than 42 million people may experience food insecurity in America, including a potential 13 million children, an increase in numbers due to the pandemic. Additionally, rural households are more likely to face food insecurity than urban, according to Feeding America. Programs like Backpack Buddies work with community members to ensure that children have the food they need. The organization of Backpack Buddies is serves much of Southeastern North Carolina, similar footprint to Prestage Farms and Cape Fear Farm Credit.

“When we look at the communities where we live, work, and serve, it is our desire to meet others’ needs. The Farm Buddies project gives an additional opportunity for our farmers and team members to fulfill their shared purpose of serving agriculture to enrich the lives of others,” said Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit.

The Farm Buddies project mimics what farmers and agricultural professionals already do—feed others. Farm Buddies encourages the farmers and team members of Prestage and Cape Fear Farm Credit to donate food items to help those that need food through the Backpack Buddies program, which ensures kids don’t go hungry when not in school.

“Our farmers and team members have huge hearts for their community, and this project highlights their passion to nurture and feed others. They are not just growing food. They are cultivating hearts,” said John Prestage, Senior Vice President of Prestage Farms.

Prestage growers and Cape Fear Farm Credit customers that grow with Prestage are encouraged to participate in this project by giving eligible food items or a monetary donation, for food items to be purchased on their behalf, to their Prestage service team member.

“Our farmers work so hard to not only feed others, but to also serve within communities,” said Janna Bass, Marketing & Financial Services manager for CFFC. “We’re excited about this partnership.”

Prestage growers and Cape Fear Farm Credit customers that grow with Prestage will receive a co-branded hat for any amount donated above $20. To learn more about the Farm Buddies project, contact Janna Bass with CFFC at [email protected] or Deborah Johnson with Prestage at [email protected]