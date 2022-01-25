Ice damage to landscape plants

All the hype about winter storms and 5-8 inches of snow are typical for this time of year in Sampson County.

The only issue is that most of those forecasts turn into ice storms or freezing rain. Freezing rain is one of the many types of precipitation that can occur when winter storms strike our area. Freezing grain develops when falling snow encounters a layer of warm air aloft that melts the snow into rain. As the rain falls further, it may encounter a layer of below-freezing air near the surface that refreezes the precipitation into an icy glaze upon any object or the ground that it touches. In the last 10 years, there have been 6 freezing rain events in Sampson County that has caused major disruptions and power outages, with all 6 taking place in January and February. These wintry events not only cause disruptions and power outages, but can also be detrimental to many landscape trees, shrubs, and plants.

The best way to prevent damage to landscape plants is to prune for structural strength and durability all year long. Inspect and train young trees to promote good structure and strong branching to increase their lifespan. A few well-placed cuts when a tree is young can make the difference between a few broken limbs and complete collapse later in life when the tree is weighed down under a load of snow or ice. Select landscape plants that are resistant to wind damage or have sharp crotch angles in the branches. Plants such as ‘Bradford’ pear, Leyland cypress, water oak, silver maple, willow and pecan are more brittle, and have sharper crotch angles than other plants. These types of plants break or collapse more easily under snow or ice loads. You can select plants such as crape myrtle, bald cypress, hickory, and white oak instead. Avoid using de-icing salts on plants to melt ice or snow. These salts will collect in the soil underneath the plant and can cause damage to both the roots and foliage of any plant within 30’.

If your landscape is hit by an ice or snowstorm, make sure you assess the damage as quickly as possible. If only small limbs and twigs are damaged, the trees will likely make a full recovery on their own. If many large branches are damaged, the tree may be able to recover with pruning, care, and time.

Brad Hardison is the director of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension and has served as an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]