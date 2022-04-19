‘I Will Stand’ rally continues in Sampson

Different speakers and artists have been performing throughout the week as part of ‘I Will Stand.’

SAMPSON COUNTY — A spiritual wildfire is spreading across the county, with organizers and attendees saying that the Lord is moving something mightily.

In late January, the Sampson County “I Will Stand” Rally was postponed due to inclement weather. The ministry is working to share the Gospel and create a revival of life into the community.

David Pait, of RealWord Outdoors, one of the organizers of the event, said that despite the challenges in planning, that the event was going to be moved and rescheduled to April. That happened with the promised kickoff April 9.

Pait said that organizers are hoping will pull a community to torn apart by COVID and other societal strains. This time he said they are going back to holding this like they did the others — outdoors.

Things have been going great, he said, stressing that there’s still more to come as well.

“Over 1,000 people have come to the tent over the last week, well over 1,000,” he said. “On an average we have had 200 a night.”

“We have had 28 decisions for Christ,” he said.

Easter Sunday, they held a baptismal service and he said he thinks they baptized around 20 people.

“God’s blessing, it’s just getting started good, to be honest with you.”

Currently they plan to go through Sunday, but they may not go over that long. They may move and push it along father past that as they feel lead.

These rallies started a few months back. Pait and Warren Hill started meeting and praying to look at working together. Hill is a Pastor in Bladen County.

“We both kind of felt that we were supposed to do something, working together, for the Lord. We just really didn’t know what it was.”

From there they have been going all over the state, traveling to churches in the area to meet with folks, have these rallies, pray, and come together as one family.

“From praying and meeting the “I Will Stand’ movement was birthed,” said Pait. “That’s what God placed in our heart and spirit to do.”

Pait shared that the very first night that they started this event, the choir was practicing singing, and man approached him.

“I just walked under the tent and we hadn’t even started service.”

A man approached Pait and said he wanted to talk to him and have Pait pray for him that he might be saved that night, said Pait.

“This man got down on the altar and poured his heart out,” said Pait. “He got saved right there before the service ever got started and was delivered from heroin. He got up and told everybody that God had delivered him from heroin.”

Pait said this man had been there almost every night through the week and that he was baptized Sunday night.

This is based off of Ephesians 6:13, which says “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand,” in the NIV translation.

“We feel like God is just getting started — momentum. This is amazing,” said Pait. “Every single night, somebody has been saved.”

