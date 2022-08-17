Midway regroups, rallies to rout Rams

The Midway Lady Raiders kicked off their 2022 volleyball campaign on Monday night, hosting 4A foe Cleveland in Spivey’s Corner. With a hotly-contested game inside and a storm rolling outside, it was quite an electric scene in this early-season battle. In the end, after absorbing a big first set loss, Midway regrouped and won three straight, stunning the Lady Rams in capturing an impressive 3-1 victory.

The first set got underway with a bit of confusion. After a long volley yielded what everyone thought was a Cleveland score, it was only after the Lady Rams made a substitution that it was revealed that they were out of rotation. After some lengthy discussion at the scorers table, the point was taken away and given to Midway. The Lady Raiders then tallied another score to make it 2-0, but that’s where things began to go south. Cleveland caught the Lady Raiders at 2-2 and took the lead at 3-2. After Midway tied it back up at 3-3, the Lady Rams reeled off 3-straight points to make it 6-3 and maintained a back-and-forth two to three point lead throughout much of the match. Trailing 14-9, the Lady Raiders signaled for timeout, which proved to only make things worse. Midway’s scoring tapered as Cleveland coasted off to the 25-14 set one win.

The second set was much more competitive. Early on, the two teams traded jabs all the way up to a 7-7 tie. Cleveland, though, used back-to-back scores to open up an advantage at 10-7. This three to four point margin continued until the score of 17-13 when Midway signaled for timeout. This time, the timeout proved to be extremely effective. With Jaycie Byrd serving, a combination of hard-earned points and some Lady Rams miscues aided the Lady Raiders in reeling off 8-straight points to take a 21-17 lead. After a pair of Cleveland timeouts, Midway led 23-19. They hit a lead of 24-19 before Cleveland cut it to 24-22, forcing the Lady Raiders to call the final timeout of the set. Out of this final stoppage, Morgan Williams slammed home the final point for Midway, earning them the set win at 25-22, tying things up at 1-1.

The third match was by far the most competitive up to this point. Neither team gained much separation as one to two point leads was the theme of the game. The teams exchanged leads from start to finish before Midway reclaimed the lead late in the set at 19-18 to prompt a Lady Rams timeout. The Lady Raiders built that lead to 22-19 to yield yet another Cleveland timeout. Out of this second stoppage, Cleveland reeled off a couple quick scores to make it 22-21, which in turn made Midway ask for a timeout. When play resumed, the Lady Raiders closed out the set to capture a 25-22 set two win, taking a 2-1 set lead.

Midway came out at a blistering pace in the fourth frame, opening up a quick 3-0 lead and then extending that lead to 8-2 to force Cleveland into a time out. After that, the Lady Rams never really recovered. Though they launched a couple of assaults on the Lady Raiders, neither yielded any fruit as each time Midway made play after play to counter Cleveland’s offensive effort. The Lady Raiders slowly widened the gap and cruised to victory in the final set to win 25-16 and capture the season-opening win, 3-1.

“I’m excited,” exclaimed Midway head coach Susan Clark. “This was a special win. Any time you play such a talented team like Cleveland, a win is exciting.”

From the beginning, the Lady Rams displayed great talent, especially in the middle where big-hitter Alayah Robertson gave Midway a fit for much of the game. Clark credited her team for adjusting to Robertson as well as for finding a way to receive the line-drives she was slamming back at her team.

“They have a monster hitter who is hard to defend. But, we made a few adjustments on offense and also settled down and played better defense. We knew we weren’t going to be able to hit through her so we made some adjustments to get around her,” Clark said of Robertson.

All in all, Clark was especially proud of how her team played together, stating that it wasn’t just any one person that made the difference.

“It took a whole village right there. There wasn’t a particular standout player, it was a team-effort. Even coming into the game we were still making some adjustments and these girls are talented enough to be able to make those adjustments on the fly and get the job done,” Clark concluded.

Midway kicks off the season on a positive note to set their record at 1-0. They look to build on that when they travel to Triton High School on Wednesday.

