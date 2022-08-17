Sampson County Schools is holding its Back to School Night on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students and families can drop-in at Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union High Schools from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The elementary, intermediate and middle schools will be represented at the high school locations. The purpose of the event is to introduce students to extracurricular opportunities and community resources, said Valerie Newton, Director of Communications and Family Engagement at SCS. “Some families may be familiar with the organizations already and some may not even know that they exist,” Newton pointed out. “So hopefully it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Students will get their class schedules at the Meet the Teacher night scheduled for the following Thursday, August 25.

This week’s event will allow students and families to chat with athletic coaches, club leaders and other staff to learn about programs offered at their school. Organizations external to the school will also be present to offer resources that can help students be successful. Parks & Recreation, Teen Court, 4-H, Girl Scouts and the public library have already confirmed their participation.

Because all levels of the respective school are in the same location, families with a students a couple of years away from transitioning up can get a sneak peek of what to expect, Newton noted.

There will be food trucks available so families can grab a bite to eat before they browse the tables.

Back to School Night was piloted in the district last year by the newly appointed superintendent Dr. David Goodin, Newton said. “He wanted to bring that here and give the families a chance to get out and do some things with our school.”

Principals and teachers at the various schools are eagerly preparing for the event. “I think they’re excited,” Newton commented. “We’re looking forward to it being a successful event.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.