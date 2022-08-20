The sports season is underway here in Sampson County. Yes, the smell of freshly cut grass on the field, the squeak of sneakers on the court, the thud of a soccer ball kick, the sound of the helmets crashing together as the lines compete for leverage. It’s a great time of year for all the Sampsonians.

This week all volleyball teams competed and four of the six soccer teams played. Lakewood and Union begin their soccer season next week.

Clinton

In volleyball, the Lady Horses are riding high winning their first two away games. Currently, they’ve outscored their opponents six to one. Their first game was a shutout victory over Goldsboro 3-0 and their second win over Lakewood 3-1. The Dark Horse Volleyball team’s next game is at Lakewood on Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

Harrells

The Lady Crusaders traveled to Fayetteville for the first game. It didn’t go the wanted, walking away with a shutout loss to Village Christian. Their following game, however, resulted in a win at home against Wayne Christian 3-1. Their next match the Crusaders will defend the homefront against Wayne Country Day on Monday, Aug. 22, at 5:15 p.m.

Hobbton

The Wildcats volleyball squad comes away week one 1-1. Their season opener was away at Spring Creek. It was a close game, alternating sets and lost the last one resulting in a Hobbton loss. Their following game at home was not the same, beating James Kenan 3-1 only giving up the first set. Coach Russell Jones commented on the James Kenan game, “For the varsity, this is their second game of the year and I’m happy to report we did much better today. We were just more consistent. They were taking turns making plays. We hustled to the ball better. I’m pleased with our progression.”

Hobbton volleyball will return home against Spring Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m.

Lakewood

The Lady Leopards volleyball team will be entering week two, carrying a pair of losses. Narrowly losing to North Brunswick in their season opener away game. They closed the gap winning their third and fourth set, but the Scorpions shut the door on the fifth, resulting in a 3-2 loss. Against Clinton they lost the first two sets, won the third and lost the fourth, resulting in a 3-1 loss at home. Coach Angela Neal commented, “I’ve told our girls from the beginning of the season that I never expect perfection on the court, but I do expect progress as we work toward improving our skills and playing abilities.”

The Lady Leopards will be traveling to Clinton on Monday, Aug. 22. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Midway

The Raiders missed their first game due to inclement weather. Nonetheless, they traveled to Hobbton to take on the Wildcats. The game was a stalemate the first half, but come the second half Hobbton gave up the sole goal of the game. The Raiders start their year off with 1-0 as they walked away with a win.

Midway Raiders will be at Triton Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

Union

The Lady Spartans traveled to Teachey, North Carolina to face off against the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. After losing the first set, they came back to make it even at 1-1. Unfortunately, the next two sets didn’t pan out better. The Bulldogs came away with win 3-1.

Union will be on the road next week against West Columbus.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]