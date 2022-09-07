JV, Varsity slam door on West Columbus

Union’s JV and Varsity teams went on a tear on Tuesday, recording two shutouts against West Columbus.

Varsity

The first set was close with the two teams separated by two after the first 10 points, 6-4. It was hard fought to get to 12-10, but The Lady Spartans pulled away scoring seemingly at will. West Columbus would score three to their 13 as the Spartans coasted to a set win, with a score of 25-13.

The second set started out even after 10 points with the score 5-5. The Lady Spartans matched point for point against the Vikings as they tried to deflate their momentum. West Columbus was one point away from tying it up, but Union had other plans. They pulled away stretching the gap to five points, 18-12. The Lady Spartans retained the lead for the rest of the set. Stringing together rallies and a stiff defense sealed the second set for Union, 25-17. After two, Union led 2-0.

The third set started off fast, Union ran out of the gate rallying up seven consecutive points until West Columbus called for a timeout. They continued to dominate as the lone senior for Union, Sofia Del Rello served up seven more points before the Vikings scored. Her run ended with 14 points and four aces. Union continued to play in sync. A couple of strong spikes from Ariyona Spearman and Hailey King kept this lead well in hand. Chole Smith would further the score with a five service run and an ace to bring the score 24-7. Lady Vikings would try to regroup but it was too late as King delivered the killshot that slammed the door. The final set score was 25-10, with a Union sweep 3-0.

The JV squad is slated for Pender at home on Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. The varsity squad will also be home on the 12th taking on Pender as well. Their game starts at 6 p.m.

Junior Varsity

Lady Spartans JV won their first set after a 10-point rally the final score for the first set was 25-11. The Lady Spartans continued their dominance in their next set when they rallied another long drive scoring eight consecutive points. Union JV won the second set 25-10. They shut out the Vikings, 2-0.

