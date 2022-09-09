Lakewood sweeps West Columbus in three quick sets

Lakewood coming off back to back losses were looking for a comeback. They played West Columbus last Thursday hoping to add a win to the column. The Lady Leopards proved far superior in this match as they swept the Lady Vikings in three.

First set. It started out evenly matched as both teams fought for their first five points. A service run by number 1 of five points helped them tally up the score to 12-6. West Columbus got the ball once more but that would be the last time for a bit. The Lady Vikings kept holding on and started a rally of their own quickly bringing it back within reach 18-14. The Lady Leopards held their ground as Columbus would only score three more points this set. Lakewood won the first set 25-18.

The next set started and both teams were fighting for each point. Exchanging point for point for the first six. It got out of hand quickly after. The Lady Vikings found themselves on the receiving end of an offensive onslaught. Lakewood went on a six point rally before Columbus called a time out. They had only scored once before the Leopards went on a tear. The score was 12-4, Leopards. West Columbus had to claw their way back into this, managing to close the gap. However, Lakewood was too hot to stop. They scored six in a row to take the set 25-16.

Lakewood came out hard and fast. The score was 8-2 before the Vikings called their first timeout. It didn’t get better afterwards, however. The Leopards put up six points to their one. West Columbus called another timeout with the score 14-3. The timeout again was ineffective. The Lady Vikings would flounder about for the rest of the set as the Lady Leopards walked away with the final set. The score was 25-9. Lakewood won three consecutive sets.

Coach Angela Neal was happy with their performance that night, citing improved chemistry. “Much better game tonight, the girls had much better chemistry tonight, then it has been in a while. The skills were there but the chemistry was not. We’ve worked on that.”

The Lady Leopards were set to play the undefeated Lady Raiders on Friday. Coverage will be in Tuesday’s paper. Then, the Leopards will play the Union Spartans Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at home.

