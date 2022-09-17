Horses ascend to 4-1 with conference victory

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses concluded their week of action on Thursday, hosting St. Paul’s in Southeastern Athletic Conference league play. In a game that was fairly nip and tuck throughout, the Lady Dark Horses netted a three straight set victories, winning 3-0.

In the first set, the game took on a momentum-swing style. Clinton opened with a 2-0 lead before the Lady Bulldogs quickly tied it back up. After a 3-3 tie, the Lady Dark Horses hit a 6-0 run to make it 9-3. The teams exchanged points after that, but Clinton largely upheld a 5-6 point advantage. After a score of 14-8, the Lady Dark Horses hit their stride and poured it on before St. Pauls called for a timeout at 21-8. This stoppage in play proved to be extremely effective as the Lady Bulldogs countered with a big spurt of their own. Outscoring Clinton 9-2, the Lady Dark Horses whistled for a timeout with the score at 23-17. After that, Clinton tallied the last two points in succession and claimed the first set, 25-17.

The second set was reminiscent of the first set with the teams exchanging small runs. The lead exchanged hands a couple of times and at 11-11, the score was all tied up. Then, St. Pauls claimed a 13-11 lead, prompting Clinton to call a timeout to regroup. Like clockwork, Clinton came right back and went back ahead, taking the lead at 15-14. As the set reached the later stages, Clinton found an opening. Cashing in on miscues from the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Dark Horse took advantage and extended their lead, 21-17. This resulted in the Bulldogs to call for a timeout, that appeared to come from one of their players. Unable to make anything happen from there, St. Paul’s fell apart and Clinton went on to victory in the second set, winning 25-21 to take a 2-0 set lead.

The start of the third set started out largely in St. Pauls favor as they chipped away at a marginal lead. When the score hit 13-8, Clinton had seen enough and signaled for timeout. The Lady Dark Horses slowly reeled the visitors in and at 17-16 had reclaimed the lead. Clinton opened a slight advantage and, though St. Pauls hung tight, they went on to claim the final set, 25-22.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses now boast an 8-4 overall record and are 4-1 in SAC-7 league play. They will host Wallace-Rose Hill on Monday before traveling to take on Midway on Tuesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]