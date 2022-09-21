Red Springs rallies for 5-3 OT victory

Resuming play in Southeastern Athletic Conference on Monday evening, the Midway Raiders hosted Red Springs out on the soccer field. What started out as a great game for the Raiders turned quickly into a nightmare they’d love to forget. Trailing 3-1 at halftime, the Red Devils surged past Midway in the second half and departed Spivey’s Corner with a 5-3 victory in hand.

The game was littered with momentum swings throughout the first half as the teams jostled back and forth, neither really able to create any opportunities for shots on goal. For a large part of the half, Red Springs held possession in the Midway zone, perhaps a foreshadowing of things to come, but they couldn’t finish any shot attempts.

About halfway through the first period, the Raiders that created an opportunity, taking advantage of a runout up the right side of the field. Abraham Florido sent in a cross that found Henry Godinez out front, who kicked the ball past the keeper and into the net for the first score of the game. With 22:19 left in the half, Midway led 1-0.

This lead lasted only a few minutes though, as the Raiders fell victim to a costly misunderstanding. The line judge along the far sideline raised his flag, signaling for a penalty after seeing what appeared to be a handball against Midway. The Raiders all spotted the flag and stopped playing, seemingly acknowledging the upcoming penalty. The center ref, however, failed to see the raised flag and Red Springs fired a shot on goal that reached the back of the net. After some confusion and a brief discussion, the refs granted the goal to the Devils. With 16:19 left in the first half the game was tied up at 1-1.

From there, the advantage swung in Midway’s favor, especially down the stretch when the Raiders tallied back-to-back goals.

The first came with 3:42 to go before the intermission. After an intense scrum out front of the net, the Red Devils goalkeeper had hit the ground, creating quite a battle for a loose ball. After a few seconds, it finally ended in a Midway goal as Florido sent the ball in for the go-ahead score.

Then, with 3:02 left to play, Gavin Warren sent a rather nonchalant shot on goal from out front that also found the corner of the goal. As a result, the Raiders lead had jolted to 3-1 and they took a ton of momentum into the halftime break.

Said momentum, however, quickly dissolved in the second half. The Red Devils during the break adjusted their offense and scored two second-half goals to tie it up. The Raiders tired to score again hoping to end this match, but the Devils stood strong. At the end of regulation the game was all tied up at 3-3, forcing overtime.

Red Springs matched their two goals from the second half in the OT sessions, posting one goal in each and cruised on to victory at 5-3.

With the loss, Midway is now 6-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They have a quick turnaround as they travel to St. Pauls on Wednesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]