Lady Horses beat Wallace-Rose Hill, 3-2

On Monday, The Dark Horses of Clinton took on their rival the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. At the practice session before the game, you could see the competitiveness in both teams as they prepared for what was sure to be an explosive match. The Lady Horses entered the match off a pair of shutout victories and were looking to add another to their streak. Clinton would go on to defeat Wallace in this nailbiter of a match 3-2.

The match started off competitive as not much separated these teams. The Horses and Bulldogs went point for point in the first eight scores. They started to pull away when Kurstin Rose made two momentum shift plays. She delivered a resounding kill shot in the giant gap on the Bulldogs side and an athletic leap to save the point. The score was 8-4 Horses before Wallace called a timeout. The Lady Dogs kept it close. Clinton began to falter as their plays became less productive. Wallace would capitalize on the opportunity and rallied taking the lead 14-12, Clinton would call a timeout. The first set spiraled out of control for the Horses as they sputtered during the final moments of the match. They never took back the lead and the Lady Dogs took this set 25-18. They lead the series 1-0.

The next set was equally contentious, as each team tried to gain the advantage over each other. It was tied 3-3 before Wallace advanced their lead to 6-3. The Dogs would score one more before Clinton called a timeout. The score was 7-3, Wallace.

The Horses had trouble getting things to click for them still has Wallace maintained their lead 10-6. Clinton tightened up their play considerably and put together some strong offensive play, yet remained behind 13-10. The court roared to life as Clinton put it together an exciting round play and brought the lead within one, with score at 17-16. Wallace called a timeout trying to stop the Clinton rally. After the timeout, both would put on a stellar performance. The Lady Dogs made some outstanding dives to save play, while the Horses were playing in tandem firing spike after spike at the opposition. Clinton finally took the lead with the score now, 18-17. Number Mackenzie Pope, Abigail Batchelor and Jayda Matthis played lights out during the final run delivering an onslaught of spikes at the Wallace defense. The Lady Dogs did everything they could, but the overwhelming offense by the Horses would snuff out any potential offense. Clinton would hold the lead for the rest of the round outscoring Wallace seven to one, winning this set 25-18 and tying the series 1-1.

The third set was another point for the first nine scores, Clinton led at 5-4. The Lady Horses picked up steam and began rolling over Wallace as the wave of scoring would continue. The score was 12-8 with Clinton leading. It didn’t stop there as they were running full steam ahead before Wallace called a timeout at 16-8. The Lady Dogs would stop the bleeding for a brief moment, before giving Clinton the ball back. The woes continued for Wallace, as they had seemingly collapsed on themselves as the lead grew to ten. The Horses quickly slammed the door and took the third set in dominating fashion 25-15 and took the lead in the series 2-1. Emma Mitchell was responsible for many assists this round as she was in prime position on the court the majority of this round.

The fourth set was hotly contested in the first twelve points with the score even at 6-6. Wallace gained the lead and piled it on after the Clinton timeout, the score was 10-6. The rally didn’t last as The Dark Horses scored five in a row to reclaim the lead. The Lady Dogs would fight and claw back to tie it up at 15-15. The sixteenth point was a hard-earned as both teams made multiple digs and spikes to reclaim the lead. They each made superb coordinated plays in contention for this point. When the ball finally landed out of bounds the court erupted as Clinton would take the lead 16-15. More back and forth play ensued between the rivals before The Lady Dogs put together an aggressive couple of rounds and hard nosed play. The court erupted once more on the Bulldogs side as they rallied ahead scoring four points to Clinton’s two furthering their lead, 19-17. The crowd became inconsolable after a point awarded to Wallace was thought to be in error. It didn’t matter as the Horses exploded back into the game tying it back up 22 all after being behind 22-18. It would take two dives and several spikes before Clinton would retake the lead 23-22. This nail biter of a set saw several lead changes and outstanding play as the lead between these teams never eclipsed three. Lady Dogs fought hard against the stout Clinton squad and would take the set 25-23 and tie the series up 2-2.

The round began with the crowd as loud as can be while their respective teams took to the court for the final set in this rivalry bout. The play began with The Lady Horses fired up as they quickly ran ahead 3-0. Wallace called a timeout as his team was losing control while Horses were starting to heat up, with the score being 5-2. The rally continued after a powerful tandem block by Pope and Matthis, furthering their lead to five, 7-2.

Wallace found some traction and began closing the gap. The Horses would try to stop the bleeding calling a timeout, after Wallace’s four point run. The score was 7-6. The Horse settled in scoring three more, only five away from taking the match 10-6. Wallace would call another timeout at 13-7 after Clinton went on a tear picking apart the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs would bring the score closer but the Horses had too much momentum on their side. They would take the fifth and final set 15-10.

They are set to play against the Richlands Wildcats on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Clinton JV would go on to beat Wallace in consecutive sets. The first set was more lopsided in the Junior Horses’ favor, while the second was more evenly matched. They beat the Junior Dogs 25-15 and 25-21.

