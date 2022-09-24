Spartans get 10th win; Lady Cats fall below .500

The small court was considerably full for this conference matchup between The Lady Spartans of Union and the Hobbton Lady Wildcats. Hobbton entered the game off a tightly-contested loss to Lakewood, while Union was enjoying tremendous success on the court. The Spartans would continue that success and sweep the Wildcats in an electric series, 3-0.

The beginning of the match started slow for Hobbton, falling behind quickly 6-1. The Lady Cats found their rhythm shortly after, extending volleys and hitting some good shots to catch up 7-4. The Lady Spartans took back the control and began scoring at will, before Hobbton would call a timeout in hopes of salvaging the set. The score at the timeout was 11-4, Union leads.

Union would score one more after the timeout then Hobbton would regain the serve and begin surging back. They would go on to out score them during this, seven to two, and close the gap. The lead within reach, the score was 13-11. The Lady Cats, like a well oiled machine, methodically clawed their way back and took the lead 14-13. They would not hold it long as Union would fight back during a long volley and retake the lead, 15-14. The problems for Hobbton would continue as Union had found their rhythm and kept rolling. Union would take the first set 25-16 and the first game of series 1-0.

The second set started off rough for the Lady Spartans as some unforced errors and missed shots contributed to Hobbton’s mini rally coming ahead 6-4. Union gained just enough momentum to tie it up, but Hobbton kept it a tie after a long volley, 8-8. The Cats service game was their weakness this round giving away seven points into the net, after Union tied it up. Their offensive play kept it close despite the service issues, only trailing by one before calling a timeout at 13-12, Union leading.

The Spartans finally broke the stranglehold and increased their lead by two, 15-13. Hobbton broke their lackluster serve streak and delivered a killshot in the back corner, keeping Union close, 17-15. They weren’t out of the woods yet, as Union’s Hailey King, Adrienne Barbour and Ariyonna Spearman were sending some heat over the net. The Cats stood strong, while Claire Meyers laid out on the court making several dives to keep the offense moving. The score was 21-18, with Union holding on. After the Hobbton timeout, The Cats would falter, their defense and offense sputtered to a halt, allowing the opportunity for the Spartans to take the round. Union wins 25-18 and leads the series 2-0.

Early on , the teams were even at 2-2. The Cats service issues from last set followed, as a serve went out of bounds. Union would follow that up with five more points, putting Hobbton in a hole early 7-2. The Cats kept after them, trying to dig themselves out of their deficit, despite this Union stayed ahead at 10-6. Their struggles persisted however, going from four to nine points trailing Union. Lady Spartan Chloe Smith was responsible for three of from well placed serves after her time behind the line. The score was 19-8. The Cats started their ascent, slowly closing the gap, 20-15. Despite the promising play, Hobbton would only score once more at the end. The Lady Spartans slammed the door, 25-16. The final tally doesn’t tell the whole story, however. Hobbton played well, keeping up with Union for some seriously long volleys, took impressive dives and created opportunities to score. Union sweeps Hobbton 3-0.

Hobbton finds themselves in hot water, losing four straight and remaining winless in the conference. They’ll be looking to improve upon this next week as they are slated to host North Duplin and Rosewood on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, both matches at 6 p.m.

Union continues on their winning campaign, currently a 10-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. They too will be defending the home court next week as they are set to compete against West Bladen and Neuse Charter on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.

