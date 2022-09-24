Raiders earn two sweeps, including over Clinton

A good ole fashion rivalry showdown was on display at Midway High School on Tuesday when the Lady Raiders hosted the Clinton Dark Horses in SAC-7 conference play. The stands were packed and the student section was rowdy as the Lady Dark Horses came to Midway looking to play and end the Lady Raiders explosive start to the season. Midway, though, was having none of it. The Lady Raiders claimed their 11th straight-sets win of the year over Clinton, 3-0, and turned right around on Thursday and earned their 12th sweep, a road win against West Bladen.

In the Clinton match, the Dark Horses mustered the first point of the game, taking an early 1-0 lead. That was about the only bright spot for them, though, as Midway got control and put the pedal to the metal. They forced a Dark Horses timeout at 11-4 and from there went on to claim victory, 25-13, to go up 1-0.

The second set of Tuesday’s matchup was much more competitive than the first. Clinton scored a couple early in the set before Midway gained a slight advantage. The Lady Raiders held a 3 to 4 point lead throughout the set but the Lady Dark Horses closed in on them. Back and forth the set went, before Clinton claimed a slight advantage at 17-15. Midway, though, came right back and took a 19-17 advantage, forcing the Lady Dark Horses to spend a timeout. From there, the Lady Raiders held off a late run and claimed the second set, 25-22.

In all three sets, Clinton opened with the 1-0 lead but after trailing 2-1, Midway hit a little spurt and took a 6-3 lead, prompting a timeout from the Lady Dark Horses. Clinton settled down some and earned back a couple points but the Lady Raiders hit the gas once again. Back and forth the game went as Midway built their lead to 15-8, forcing Clinton’s final timeout. After that, the Lady Dark Horses were unable to regroup and Midway rode off into the sunset, winning 25-15 to claim the eleventh consecutive set victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Susan Clark remarked that her girls were both excited and a little anxious leading up to the match.

“They were excited. I don’t know if it was so much the volleyball or if it was the competition and the fan base Clinton brings,” she said, complimenting her teams biggest rival. “They are our friends but they bring a good clean rivalry and the girls look forward to that. We watched film yesterday and we knew what to expect and we executed.”

Clark went on to say that her team still has plenty to improve on and that while playoffs are quickly approaching, the team still wants to work some things out and finish strong.

“I’m finding we focus just enough to get by. Our servers weren’t on tonight which is something we’ve been working on. We’re working on trying to be a bit more purposeful on our serving,” she said. “But, we played well enough tonight, we had a blast, enjoyed having our student section.”

“We want to continue to have good practices and take it one game at a time. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re just living in the moment,” Clark concluded.

With the wins, the Lady Raiders are now 14-0 overall and 6-0 in league play. They are slated to travel to East Bladen on Tuesday before hosting Fairmont on Thursday.

For Clinton, they are now 9-5 overall and 4-2 in league play. They have games at home against Richlands on Monday, on the road at West Bladen on Wednesday, and home against East Bladen on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]