Clinton

Dark Horse soccer is still going strong as they won on the road against the Red Spring Red Devils last Wednesday. They shut out the Devils 5-0, putting the Dark Horses at 9-2-2 and still holding first place in their conference at 3-0.

Harrells

Harrells Crusaders went on a tear last week in soccer, defeating both of their opponents in shutouts via the mercy rule. Both Northwood Temple and Faith Christian lost 9-0. This gives them a seven game win streak with their record as of now is 9-4.

The Lady Crusaders, conversely, were shut out three times in a row. They lost to Northwood Temple, Wilmington Christian and Faith Christian all 3-0, putting their overall even more upside down 2-15.

Lakewood

Lakewood pulled off a stunning overtime victory of Pender High, 35-34. The Leopards aired it out with Kollin Hunter throwing for 180 yards compared to the Patriots 23 yards. The Patriots combined rushing dwarfed the Leopards 357 to 91. With the win, Lakewood improves to 4-2.

Lakewood soccer’s struggles continued last week as they pulled in two losses to Union and North Duplin. They kept it close against Union 5-3 and were shut out to Duplin 2-0, both games were at home and conference play. Lakewood falls further 3-6-1 and are winless in the conference 0-2.

Following a close victory at Hobbton, the Lady Leopards were shut out by the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars 3-0.

Midway

The Midway Raiders football team won big this past Friday, shutting out the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes, 28-0. Despite the rough start, Midway is chugging right along with 4-2 record and remaining undefeated in conference play 2-0.