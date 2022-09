Lady Cougars beat Lady Spartans on the road 3-1.

Hailey King extends out to tip the ball over the net for a score

Cameron Poole sends the ball back over the net

Ariyonna Spearman leaps high to block Cougar’s shot

Hailey King extends out to tip the ball over the net for a score

By Anthony McConnaughey

Sports Editor

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]