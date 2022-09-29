Raiders conquer East Bladen, Fairmont

The undefeated Lady Raiders turned in another dominating week, claiming a pair of wins over East Bladen and Fairmont as they inch closer to claiming the SAC-7 Conference Championship.

The first game of the week was on Tuesday night as the Lady Raiders took on East Bladen. Though Midway took the win in straight sets, the Lady Eagles were competitive, making them earn each set in close battles. And yet, Midway left Elizabethtown with their perfect record intact, sweeping three sets, the scores were 25-18, 25-23, and 25-14.

The Lady Raiders were right back on the court on Wednesday, hosting Fairmont in a game that was moved up due to Hurricane Ian.

This game was over pretty quickly as Midway completely dismantled the Lady Golden Tornadoes.

Taking set wins of 25-10, 25-7, and 25-7, the Lady Raiders moved to 16-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

Next week, the Lady Raiders are set to travel to Red Springs on Tuesday before hosting St. Pauls on Thursday.

