Lady Cats swept two matches in a row

Coming off a 3-0 loss to Union last week, the Lady Wildcats suffered another 3-0 loss to North Duplin Tuesday evening.

The varsity lost the first set, 25-14. They closed the margin in the second and third sets, ultimately falling 25-22 and 25-21, respectively.

“We just couldn’t put anything together.” commented Hobbton coach Russell Jones. “In the second game we managed four points in a row one time. They had runs of five, three and three. In the third game, we actually got seven in row one time. Again, they got five, three and three. They were just more consistent than we were and that was the story of the game.”

Hobbton’s JV lost their match, losing two lose sets, 25-23 and 25-21.

